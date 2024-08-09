Yung Miami Praises Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for Taking Her 'Career to the Next Level' Amid Music Mogul's Ongoing Trafficking Investigation
Yung Miami hasn't switched up on Sean "Diddy" Combs in the wake of his ongoing s-- trafficking investigation.
During the Season 2 premiere of her Revolt TV show, Caresha Please, on Thursday night, August 8, the former City Girls rapper, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, broke her silence on the several sexual assault lawsuits against Combs while chatting with her close friend and fellow artist Saucy Santana (né Rashad Jamiyl Spain).
"I can’t speak on something that I don’t know," Brownlee — who was first linked romantically to Combs in 2021 —declared. "I can’t speak on these allegations because I wasn’t around at the time. I don’t know that person and that wasn’t my experience."
The former flames didn't confirm their casual relationship until June 2022, though the "Act Up" rapper has since insisted Combs is "not [her] man" in light of a criminal investigation into the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker's past.
"When all these things came out, I just needed to take a break and focus on what’s important, which is me and my career and my family," Brownlee, who shares her daughter, Summer Miami Luellen, and son, Jai Malik Wiggins Jr., with her late ex-boyfriend, Jai Wiggins. "[I needed to] let him navigate and figure that out on his own because I can’t be caught up in that. I just need a minute to pour into me."
While acknowledging the various accusations of physical, sexual and emotional abuse made against Combs, Brownlee still spoke fondly of the record executive during the podcast, admitting the duo's relationship was "beneficial" for the both of them.
- Black Girl Magic: Megan Thee Stallion, H.E.R., Andra Day Among The Best Dressed On The Red Carpet At The 2021 BET Awards
- City Girls Rapper Yung Miami Gives Birth To Her Second Child
- Donald Trump's Team Laughed at After Displaying Cardboard Cutout of Melania in Florida Office: Ex-Prez Has 'One in His Bed Too'
"I think that I was able to come in and be a brand ambassador for DeLeon [Tequila] and take it to a whole ‘nother level," she explained in reference to the alcoholic beverage company previously co-owned by Combs. "I feel like I was an asset. I honestly feel like with Diddy … I don’t know what his intentions [were] — whether it was business or he really liked me — but when he got with me, he really saw something in me."
Brownlee continued: "I feel like I came into his world and I was able to turn everything he had going on up a notch. With him, he was able to take my career to the next level. I did the Met Gala, I got ready for Vogue."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I feel like I’m up under a mogul, I want to learn something. I want to learn business. I went into that relationship thinking I want to become a mogul," noted the "No Bars" rapper, who was named by producer Rodney "Lil' Rod" Jones as a s-- worker under Combs' employement in his sexual assault lawsuit against the "Last Night" artist.
In April, Brownlee briefly spoke out in response to Jones' lawsuit, denying the allegations while insisting: "I’m not a prostitute. I never sold 🐱a day in my life. & I hate how this is getting spun 😣."
Brownlee faced a bit of backlash after her recent episode aired, as some listeners didn't approve of Combs receiving any sort of praise in the midst of such a serious investigation.
The "Good Love" rapper took to X (formerly named Twitter) after receiving criticism, writing, "emotional ahhhhhhh man nobody understands fr fr," while admitting she "knew the interview would be 50/50 but I feel good telling my truth!"