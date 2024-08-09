Yung Miami Praises Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for Taking Her 'Career to the Next Level' Amid Music Mogul's Ongoing Trafficking Investigation

"I think that I was able to come in and be a brand ambassador for DeLeon [Tequila] and take it to a whole ‘nother level," she explained in reference to the alcoholic beverage company previously co-owned by Combs. "I feel like I was an asset. I honestly feel like with Diddy … I don’t know what his intentions [were] — whether it was business or he really liked me — but when he got with me, he really saw something in me."

Brownlee continued: "I feel like I came into his world and I was able to turn everything he had going on up a notch. With him, he was able to take my career to the next level. I did the Met Gala, I got ready for Vogue."