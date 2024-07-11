Sean 'Diddy' Combs Stays by Mother's Side After She's Rushed to the Hospital for Chest Pains : 'He's Her Comfort in This'
Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother, Janice, was rushed to a hospital in South Florida on Wednesday, July 10.
It's been reported the music mogul's mother, who is in her 80s, was hospitalized after suffering mysterious chest pains. Fortunately for Janice, her son was in Miami when she experienced the health scare and was able to stay by her side.
According to sources, "He's her comfort in this."
Although it's not been publicly confirmed if doctors have diagnosed the health issue, medical staff have determined they will be keeping the elderly woman in the hospital for at least one more day. "
This comes as her son continues to face snowballing allegations of rape, human trafficking and other forms of abuse. As OK! previously reported, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura sued him for sexual assault and physical abuse in November 2023.
"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said at the time.
The case was settled after only one day.
However, that wasn't the end of his legal problems. Aside from also facing allegations from several others he's worked with or had relationship with in the past, the music producer's homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by Homeland Security in connection with a s-- trafficking investigation this past March.
Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, called it an "unprecedented ambush" in a "witch hunt based on meritless accusations."
The rapper was hit with yet another lawsuit in June by adult film star Adria English in which she accused Diddy of grooming and trafficking her.
Her own lawyer later hit back at the artist after he was spotted boarding a private plane for a vacation earlier this month.
"After seeing Defendant Combs white-water rafting and jetting around on his personal plane, seemingly enjoying life despite all the atrocities he has caused and has been accused of by countless individuals over decades, Mrs. English is even more motivated to ensure justice prevails," attorney Ariel Mitchell-Kidd said in a statement.
"We look forward to not only our day in Court but the day for all the other Plaintiffs and the actions of the federal government in protecting their citizens from people like Defendant Combs," she concluded.
TMZ reported Janice was hospitalized.