Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Hot Water: Music Mogul's Accusers Could Testify in Front of Grand Jury

It looks like things are only getting worse for Sean "Diddy" Combs. According to a new report from CNN, federal investigators are preparing to bring accusers of the music mogul to a federal grand jury, meaning the U.S. Justice Department could be seeking an indictment of Combs.

The outlet reported that "possible witnesses have been notified by investigators that they could be brought in to testify in front of a federal grand jury in New York City."