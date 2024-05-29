Sean 'Diddy' Combs in Hot Water: Music Mogul's Accusers Could Testify in Front of Grand Jury
It looks like things are only getting worse for Sean "Diddy" Combs. According to a new report from CNN, federal investigators are preparing to bring accusers of the music mogul to a federal grand jury, meaning the U.S. Justice Department could be seeking an indictment of Combs.
The outlet reported that "possible witnesses have been notified by investigators that they could be brought in to testify in front of a federal grand jury in New York City."
The potential witnesses haven't been prepped for testimony, the source told CNN, adding that the Homeland Security Investigations agency (HSI) are still "in the process of gathering evidence and questioning potential sources of information in their federal probe into Combs."
One source said investigators are being thorough to make sure that if there is an indictment, it has to be "bulletproof."
The majority of the plaintiffs who have filed civil suits against Combs have been interviewed, sources said. Federal agents also have a video taken inside of Combs' recently searched homes, the insider said.
“They are contacting people that they’ve found on the tapes,” a source said, adding that at least one male s-- worker, who claims to have been victimized by Combs, has been questioned during the investigation as they were seen in the footage, which is currently with federal investigators.
Combs has been named in eight civil lawsuits since November 2023, with seven of them accusing him of sexual assault.
In December 2023, Combs denied any wrongdoing. “Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he insisted.
As OK! previously reported, Combs' ex Cassie Ventura, who filed one of the lawsuits against him but was later settled, was recently seen being dragged and kicked in a hotel hallway by the music producer.
After the video went viral, Combs broke his silence about the incident.
“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said in a video, which was posted on Sunday, May 19. “I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.”
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace."
For her part, Ventura spoke out via social media.
"Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past," the singer, 37, posted on Instagram on Thursday, May 23.
"Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in," she continued. "I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me. Thank you. Love Always, Cassie."