Sean 'Diddy' Combs Played Jennifer Lopez's Music Video on Repeat During a 'Freak Off,' Ex Playboy Model Claims
A former Playboy model has revealed details about her alleged 2000 interaction with Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Rachel Kennedy recently claimed the music mogul — who was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September — played Jennifer Lopez’s music video on repeat during one of his “freak offs,” which is what he called his parties that were focused on intercourse.
Kennedy alleged the footage of Lopez — who was Combs’ girlfriend at the time — was on a continuous loop in the Tokyo hotel room, where she and Combs engaged in sexual activity.
“It was kind of an odd thing to find out that we were watching [Lopez’s] video,” the blonde beauty shared on the Daily Mail’s “The Trial of Diddy” podcast. “It seemed a little bit creepy to me, very disrespectful.”
Kennedy shared that the incident occurred when she and her two pals were invited to the rapper’s room after they met him at Seventh Heaven, a topless club in Japan.
“I realized before we even walked through the front door that it was just him. I was like, ‘This is not a party.’ This is not the kind of party that we were all expecting,” she remembered.
Kennedy added: “We went in. We didn’t think anything weird. He was friendly enough to where we decided, ‘OK, we’ll just hang out with him.'”
Kennedy then claimed she and her friend performed sexual favors for the star, noting “it wasn’t forceful.”
However, the meet-up then took an “angry and violent” turn when Combs’ bodyguard came into the room and was upset the celeb was with the trio of women.
“He said, ‘That’s my girl! That’s the girl from last night! What’s going on?'” Kennedy recalled. “He was trying to, like, stomp us out of the room, grabbing at us, trying to just to get us out any way he could.”
Kennedy claimed Combs allowed his bodyguard to kick them out, calling Combs the “puppet master.”
“That’s why these people think it’s OK because he’s teaching them that this kind of behavior is acceptable,” she stated.
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy’s story is one of many that has come to light since Combs’ arrest.
After so many alleged victims have come forward, Lopez has seemingly tried to distance herself from the Bad Boy Records executive.
During the AFI FEST 2024's Unstoppable screening and Q&A in Los Angeles, Calif., Lopez abruptly stopped talking with fans after one person mentioned her relationship with Combs.
The actress was signing autographs for supporters when one person in the crowd yelled, "J.Lo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?"
Without saying a word, the “On the Floor” singer stopped interacting with the crowd and made her way inside.
Fans were upset by her quick exit, with one person pleading, "Don't leave."