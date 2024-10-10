Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuses Homeland Security of 'Damaging' Rapper's 'Right to a Fair Trial' by Leaking Cassie Ventura Assault Video

Sean "Diddy" Combs is attempting to push back at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from inside the walls of prison.

On Wednesday, October 9, the famed rapper's legal team filed a new motion for an evidentiary hearing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, as Combs awaits his anticipated trial on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.