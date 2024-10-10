Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuses Homeland Security of 'Damaging' Rapper's 'Right to a Fair Trial' by Leaking Cassie Ventura Assault Video
Sean "Diddy" Combs is attempting to push back at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from inside the walls of prison.
On Wednesday, October 9, the famed rapper's legal team filed a new motion for an evidentiary hearing in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, as Combs awaits his anticipated trial on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs' attorneys' request came in hopes "to investigate alleged government misconduct, specifically concerning unlawful leaks that resulted in prejudicial pre-trial publicity," according to court documents obtained by a news publication.
"These leaks, allegedly orchestrated by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), are argued to have damaged Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial," the motion declared, specifically citing a video published by CNN in May of Combs assaulting his then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura in 2016.
"The defense contends that DHS agents have engaged in a seven-month campaign to undermine Mr. Combs’ right to a fair trial by leaking confidential grand jury materials and have asked for a hearing as to how a 2016 hotel videotape was leaked to CNN," the filing alleged. "The leaks have resulted in damaging and highly prejudicial media coverage, particularly sensationalizing the investigation and the involvement of Mr. Combs’ family."
The "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker's lawyers claimed the "government’s scheme to undermine Mr. Combs’ rights to a fair proceeding has several methods and means," noting, "first, there has been a steady stream of false and prejudicial statements made by DHS agents to various press outlets over the last seven months."
The Bad Boy Records founder's motion also alleged "government employees have repeatedly leaked grand jury information and materials to the press to raise public hostility against Mr. Combs in advance of trial."
Combs' legal team claimed releasing the video of Ventura's assault "was but one of a long and documented history of leaks and false statements made with one purpose: to savage Mr. Combs’ reputation prior to trial."
"While the government’s misconduct in this case is particularly egregious, it is unfortunately part of a trend in this District — the government has learned that it can strategically leak information with impunity," the documents read. "This Court should exercise its authority to prohibit these underhanded tactics, which severely undermine a criminal defendant’s right to a fair trial."
Combs' latest legal filing additionally called out Homeland Security's apparently too-aggressive approach when raiding the music mogul's Miami and Los Angeles homes in March.
"The agents engaged in a particularly brutal and public search of Mr. Combs’ homes, during which they handcuffed Mr. Combs’ innocent sons and then marched them before a news helicopter and the press," the court documents continued in reference to Justin and Christian "King" Combs being detained by police during the search of their father's property.
According to Diddy's lawyers, "This was an apparent effort to convey that they had overwhelming evidence against Mr. Combs, justifying the public and brutal treatment of even his children, who were handcuffed and manhandled by federal agents armed with assault rifles."
Us Weekly obtained court documents from Combs' recent filing.