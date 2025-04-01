Sean 'Diddy' Combs Lawsuit Dismissed After Alleged Victim Refused to Reveal Her Real Name
Another lawsuit filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs has been dismissed by a judge ahead of his trial next month on trafficking-related charges.
On Monday, March 31, United States District Court Judge Lewis J. Liman tossed a legal filing accusing the music mogul of sexual assault after the alleged victim, who identified herself as "Jane Doe," failed to reveal her real name.
The judge had given the woman an opportunity to refile the lawsuit under her true identity in the months since she first submitted court documents in October 2024, however, she refused to disclose her name to the public.
The lawsuit accused Combs of attacking the alleged victim at a party in 1995, claiming the Bad Boy Records founder hit her when she rejected his sexual advances.
After Combs' legal team attempted to object the case due to the lack of real identity on behalf of the alleged victim, the woman's lawyer Tony Buzbee filed a motion in January attempting to move forward with the lawsuit anonymously.
Judge Liman, however, denied Buzbee's attempts and provided a deadline of March 20 for Doe to identify herself.
"As of today, March 31, 2025, [Doe] has not filed a complaint in her own name, nor has she sought an extension of time to do so," the judge declared in Monday's ruling.
Combs legal team later issued a response, again insisting the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's innocence as he remains in jail without bail on s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution charges.
"This is now the second case brought by these attorneys against Mr. Combs that has been dismissed in its entirety," the record executive's lawyers wrote in a statement. "It will not be the last."
"For months, we have seen case after case filed by individuals hiding behind anonymity, pushed forward by attorneys more focused on media headlines than legal merit. The other claims, like the one dismissed today, also will not hold up in a court of law," they added.
Combs’ recent small legal victory comes more than one month after a lawsuit accusing him and Jay-Z of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl was "voluntarily dismissed, with prejudice" by a female also identifying herself as Jane Doe back in February.
At the time, Jay-Z issued a message slamming Buzbee for continuously filing scathing lawsuits against Combs, and in this case the "Empire State of Mind" rapper, with no actual identity of the alleged victims.
"This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions," a statement released by Jay-Z's entertainment company, Roc Nation, read.
The text continued: "The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally."