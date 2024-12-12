'They're All Connected': Jay-Z’s Former Music Video Star Compares Him to Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein Amid Rapper's Sexual Assault Allegations
Jay-Z is trying to clear his name after the famed rapper was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.
However, an author who appeared in one of his music videos has come forward and compared him to some of the most infamous sexual abusers.
Elizabeth Ovesen’s memoir, Video Vixen, chronicled hip-hop’s underground world of s-- and drugs and cast an unflattering light on some of its biggest names. She also claimed to have previously been in a relationship with the "Show Me What You Got" rapper.
“None of this is shocking, and it’s all part of the same movement,” Ovesen wrote in an email to a news outlet, then referencing the 2017 #MeToo movement, which she claimed caused a “chain reaction.”
“I’m not sure why people are separating this wave of Black music executives/artists from the original #MeToo investigations and arrests,” she added. “From [Bill] Cosby, [Harvey] Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, and the hundreds in between — they’re all connected.”
“They all know the same people with few degrees of separation between them. They have the same handlers, go to the same parties, share each other’s jets, yachts, and islands, and they abide by the same lawless code,” the author continued. “What we’ve seen lately with [P. Diddy], and now Carter isn’t a different set of events.”
Ovesen said she believes there are still "hundreds more men to be accused, found guilty and fall," specifying some women are also to blame.
“Ghislaine Maxwell wasn’t the only one,” the author added. “With society finally understanding the basic definitions of sexual, physical, and emotional coercion and abuse, I hope to see more abusive men and women in this, and all industries being held accountable.”
Jay-Z vehemently denied the civil lawsuit against him, which claimed he participated in the rape of a 13-year-old girl with Combs at a party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. He's gone on to describe the allegations as a “blackmail attempt” by the woman’s lawyer, Tony Buzbee.
The Roc Nation founder took to Instagram on Sunday, December 8, and wrote: "These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a real criminal complaint, not a civil one!!"
"Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case," he added.
As OK! previously reported, on Monday, December 9, the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker's attorney Alex Spiro filed a motion to dismiss the rape lawsuit re-filed one day prior by Buzbee, requesting the court deny the plaintiff's request to proceed anonymously.
"Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the plaintiff and her counsel to smear [Jay-Z]'s good name," Spiro wrote in court documents, urging a judge to dismiss the case if the accuser would not reveal her identity.
