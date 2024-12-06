Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorneys Claim the Government Is 'Spying' on Disgraced Producer to 'Invade His Confidential Communications' Before Trial

"The evidence shows the government is using Mr. Combs’ detention to spy on him and invade his confidential communications with his counsel," Combs' lawyers said in the court documents.

This isn't the first time the jailed hip hop artist's attorneys have accused prosecutors of unfair treatment. As OK! previously reported, Combs claimed prison officials took personal notes meant for his lawyers during a recent jail raid.

"This disturbing conduct is a blatant violation of Mr. Combs’ rights," the defense said of the incident. "Prosecutors say the search was motivated by security concerns at MDC, but that is a false pretext.”