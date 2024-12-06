Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Attorneys Claim the Government Is 'Spying' on Disgraced Producer to 'Invade His Confidential Communications' Before Trial
Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team accused prosecutors of taking advantage of the music producer's incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center to obtain private information about his case before his May 2025 trial, according to a new filing.
"The evidence shows the government is using Mr. Combs’ detention to spy on him and invade his confidential communications with his counsel," Combs' lawyers said in the court documents.
This isn't the first time the jailed hip hop artist's attorneys have accused prosecutors of unfair treatment. As OK! previously reported, Combs claimed prison officials took personal notes meant for his lawyers during a recent jail raid.
"This disturbing conduct is a blatant violation of Mr. Combs’ rights," the defense said of the incident. "Prosecutors say the search was motivated by security concerns at MDC, but that is a false pretext.”
In response, prosecutors denied obtaining any information that should be protected by attorney/client privilege. They explained Combs' address book, a notebook and a folder marked "legal" were discovered in the pre-planned raid.
Officials involved with the search reportedly took photos of the address book and notebook, but the legal folder was only briefly handled on the outside to determine it was not filled with contraband. It was not opened and all three items were left in Combs' living area, per the defense's legal filing.
As for the photos, a U.S. attorney said they included "wide-ranging notes to himself, including notes related to [Diddy's] business interests, his release of music, and family matters." However, the pictures were given to a "filter team" who redacted anything they believed should remain private information prior to handing them over to prosecution.
Despite their defense, Judge Arun Subramanian ordered prosecutors to destroy the copies of Combs' private notes found in the raid during an emergency hearing on November 19.
Combs was arrested on September 16 and subsequently charged with s-- trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
While his lawyers have repeatedly requested for a judge to grant him in-home detention on $50 million bond, he's been denied on the grounds that he is a potential "danger" to the public and a flight risk due to the severity of the charges.
He is expected to remain behind bars until his trial.
People reported the details of Combs' legal team's court filing.