Sean 'Diddy' Combs Threatened to 'Eat' Alleged Victim's Face Before Violently Raping Her, Accuser Claims
One of Sean "Diddy" Combs' accusers has come forward in her first-ever broadcast interview about the time she was allegedly raped by the music mogul and his posse.
Ashley Parham recently joined NewsNation's Banfield to share more details of her story exposing Combs — who is currently imprisoned on s-- trafficking, racketeering and prostitution-related charges as he awaits his trial in May — as well as his associates and Chief of Staff Kristina Khorram.
"I met a man named Shane Pearce at the bar and outside of the bar, he had Sean Combs on a FaceTime phone call, and he overheard me saying I wasn't impressed by him and wasn't a fan, and that I thought he killed Tupac," Parham recalled of her interaction with the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, as she claimed the Bad Boy Records founder told her he paid to have Tupac Shakur killed at age 25 in 1996.
"That's when he threatened me that he was going to come after me, and threatened he was going to eat my face," Parham explained, admitting she "didn't take him seriously," as she "just thought he was a bizarre human being."
Combs' accuser said one day Pearce "claimed he wasn't feeling well from his cancer treatment and he needed help opening his medication," asking if she could come over and assist him.
"I went over there to help him out and it turned out he was just fine and he didn't need my help. It was weird," Parham mentioned, noting Pearce then wanted to show her "his new car and took her on a short drive."
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping a Woman With a Remote Control and Threatening Her With a Knife in New Lawsuit
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuser Emotionally Details Moment Rapper Allegedly Raped Her With a Remote Control
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accused of Raping Victims and 'Threatening to Have Them Killed' in Bombshell Lawsuits
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"We got back to his little bachelor pad in the house, and he offered me a glass of water. I drank it, and I started to feel a little bit off and then I heard a bunch of people coming down the stairs, and they…it was Sean Combs and a whole bunch of people who just busted in the door in a boisterous manner," she remembered.
Parham claimed Combs "said something like 'bet you didn't think you were ever going to see me,'" before he "started threatening me with human trafficking and that they could take me anywhere and sell me."
"He had Kristina Khorram… he ordered her to insert a copper IUD into my v-----, but luckily, it deployed before she could actually get it inside me, like inside the cervix," Parham confessed of Combs' chief of staff's alleged role in the reported assault. "That's when Sean Combs got extremely angry, and he grabbed the TV remote and sexually assaulted me vaginally with the remote, extremely violently."
"They took turns raping me, and Sean Combs raped me anally. Shane Pearce also raped me, but vaginally, and the bodyguard guy, he raped me as well, while Sean Combs was sitting in a chair, naked, filming it and jerking off to watching me being raped," Parham alleged.
After, Parham accused the award-winning artist of "brag[ging] about what he did to me," claiming "he's gotten away with more serious crimes, and no one would believe me," while once again name-dropping Shakur.