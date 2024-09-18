Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail for the Second Time, Rapper to Remain Locked Up as He Awaits Trial
Disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs was denied bail a second time at his appeal hearing.
On Wednesday, September 18, Judge Andrew L. Carter deemed him a danger and a flight risk. He's been ordered to remain behind bars until his trafficking and racketeering trial.
Prosecutors claimed that Combs interfered with legal proceedings by contacting witnesses and offering compensation for their support, leading to concerns of further obstruction.
Despite Diddy's defense offering strict security measures, including 24-hour monitoring of his residence, Judge Carter found the bail package insufficient.
Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, also came under scrutiny for his remarks discrediting a statutory victim's claims. Prosecutors raised concerns that such statements could intimidate other witnesses from coming forward. Ultimately, the judge reiterated the presumption in favor of detention, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations against the artist.
As OK! previously reported, earlier this week, the music producer was charged with three counts, including racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The rapper pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Diddy's legal team stated: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community."
Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky initially denied him bail, arguing there was no guarantee that Combs would appear in court and the “presumption in favor of detention has not been rebutted” by the defense.
Diddy has been accused of accused of sexual and physical abuse by several people in the last few months, specifically his ex Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit last November.
The two eventually settled, but it led to the filing of five lawsuits alleging sexual assault and three other sexual misconduct suits, all of which Combs' lawyers are fighting in court.
Soon after Ventura settled, surveillance footage surfaced showing the music mogul dragging and hitting his at-the-time girlfriend during a stay at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.