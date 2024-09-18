Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail for the Second Time, Rapper to Remain Locked Up as He Awaits Trial

Prosecutors claimed that Combs interfered with legal proceedings by contacting witnesses and offering compensation for their support, leading to concerns of further obstruction.

Despite Diddy's defense offering strict security measures, including 24-hour monitoring of his residence, Judge Carter found the bail package insufficient.

Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, also came under scrutiny for his remarks discrediting a statutory victim's claims. Prosecutors raised concerns that such statements could intimidate other witnesses from coming forward. Ultimately, the judge reiterated the presumption in favor of detention, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations against the artist.