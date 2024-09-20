'He Destroyed My Life': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Protégé Moses 'Shyne' Barrow Claims He Ended Up in Prison Because of the Mogul

"Just wanting … [to] be recognized for my talent and take over the world," he continued before shockingly revealing, "I was defending him and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me. He pretty much sent me to prison."

In 1999, Barrow, 45, was convicted of first-degree assault after three people were injured in a shooting at a NYC club. Combs, 54, was also accused in the shooting but was acquitted after he said he fired his weapon in self-defense.

Barrow — who is now the Leader of the Opposition of Belize — spent 10 years in jail and was deported to Belize when he was freed in 2009.