'He Destroyed My Life': Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Protégé Moses 'Shyne' Barrow Claims He Ended Up in Prison Because of the Mogul
Sean "Diddy" Combs' former colleague Moses "Shyne" Barrow has spoken out in a press conference about his negative experience with the mogul in the wake of Combs' recent arrest and trafficking charges.
Barrow, who currently lives in Belize, explained he was 18 when he started working with Diddy, sharing he wanted "to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud."
"Just wanting … [to] be recognized for my talent and take over the world," he continued before shockingly revealing, "I was defending him and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me. He pretty much sent me to prison."
In 1999, Barrow, 45, was convicted of first-degree assault after three people were injured in a shooting at a NYC club. Combs, 54, was also accused in the shooting but was acquitted after he said he fired his weapon in self-defense.
Barrow — who is now the Leader of the Opposition of Belize — spent 10 years in jail and was deported to Belize when he was freed in 2009.
The politician clarified that Diddy "is not someone who I vacationed with and someone who I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood."
"This is someone who destroyed my life, and who I forgave, and who I moved on, and for the better interest of Belize because he was in the position at that time to give scholarships and to maybe invest," he explained. "I would not deny attempting to bring the investment to Belize and bring the contributions to education."
While karma came around to get the dad-of-seven as we awaits trial in a Brooklyn prison, Barrow said he takes no "joy" in the situation.
As OK! previously shared, the "I'll Be Missing You" vocalist was arrested on Monday, September 16, and charged with s-- trafficking and racketeering, though he's plead innocent.
The arrest came several months after the FBI raided his home in addition to more than one person accusing him of physical and sexual abuse.
Despite the headlines, Diddy's lawyer insisted his client is "innocent."
"I hope he gets out. He has done everything somebody under investigation can do. I can't think of anything else that he could have done. There were no surprises here, Chris," he told Chris Cuomo on an episode of his NewsNation show. "We knew that he was under investigation for racketeering and s-- trafficking, and he stayed put."
"He committed not to fly out of the country. He stayed within the country, and they didn't ask that of him," the lawyer added. That was a commitment he made."
