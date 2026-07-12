Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship With Daveigh Chase Following the Former Child Star's Death: What to Know

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Once Presented Daveigh Chase With an MTV Movie Award

Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase died on June 16, 2026.

On May 31, 2003, Combs and Ashton Kutcher presented the Best Villain Award to Chase for her iconic role as Samara Morgan in the horror film The Ring. "I just want to say, 'Everyone will suffer,'" Chase said in her acceptance speech. "Thanks, MTV rocks!"

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shared a Brief Backstage Moment With Daveigh Chase

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Source: MEGA Daveigh Chase was 35 at the time of her death.

After a group of accusers sued Combs in October 2024, a video of the Bad Boy Records founder inviting then-12-year-old Chase to his MTV after-party emerged. "You coming to the after-party tonight?" Combs asked, per the video obtained by OK!. Chase appeared to nod before Combs burst into laughter as the backstage camera continued rolling. They were also photographed together at the VH1's Big in '03 Awards, though it remains unknown whether they met again after the event. The "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution and was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of s-- trafficking during his federal trial in July 2025. He is serving his 50-month federal prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Hanover Township, N.J.

The 2003 Backstage Footage Resurfaced Following Daveigh Chase's Death

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs is currently serving his sentence at a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.