Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship With Daveigh Chase Following the Former Child Star's Death: What to Know
July 12 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Sean "Diddy" Combs found himself in hot water again after a resurfaced 2003 video showed him inviting a 12-year-old Daveigh Chase to an after-party after the MTV Movie Awards.
Chase, best known for her roles in The Ring and Lilo & Stitch star, died on June 16 at the age of 35. A Los Angeles medical examiner's report later confirmed her cause of death as AIDS with other significant conditions including chronic polysubstance use.
The former child star's passing drew renewed attention to her brief interaction with Combs more than two decades ago. Here's what to know so far about their connection following the former child star's death.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Once Presented Daveigh Chase With an MTV Movie Award
On May 31, 2003, Combs and Ashton Kutcher presented the Best Villain Award to Chase for her iconic role as Samara Morgan in the horror film The Ring.
"I just want to say, 'Everyone will suffer,'" Chase said in her acceptance speech. "Thanks, MTV rocks!"
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Shared a Brief Backstage Moment With Daveigh Chase
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After a group of accusers sued Combs in October 2024, a video of the Bad Boy Records founder inviting then-12-year-old Chase to his MTV after-party emerged.
"You coming to the after-party tonight?" Combs asked, per the video obtained by OK!.
Chase appeared to nod before Combs burst into laughter as the backstage camera continued rolling.
They were also photographed together at the VH1's Big in '03 Awards, though it remains unknown whether they met again after the event.
The "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was convicted on two counts of transportation for prostitution and was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of s-- trafficking during his federal trial in July 2025. He is serving his 50-month federal prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security federal prison in New Hanover Township, N.J.
The 2003 Backstage Footage Resurfaced Following Daveigh Chase's Death
Following Chase's death, the infamous 2003 backstage footage resurfaced online, sparkling renewed scrutiny of Combs' interaction with the actress.
One YouTube user commented, "This is exactly why these monsters need to be locked up forever and I do mean all involved. They're unsafe around children."
"This is way worse than the Cassie hotel video if you ask me..." a second shared, while a third pointed out, "The guy in the back just shakes is [sic] head in disgust 😂."