Sean 'Diddy' Combs Selling L.A. Mansion for $70 Million as Legal Issues Pile Up: Report
Sean "Diddy" Combs is selling his Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles after it was raided by Homeland Security this past March.
The music mogul, who is currently being investigated on trafficking allegations, reportedly bought the sprawling estate for $40 million in 2014, but is now attempting to offload the property for a whopping $70 million.
As OK! previously reported, Combs' Miami residence was also searched by authorities in connection with potential human trafficking and other crimes.
"Diddy’s friends and neighbors on both coasts are questioning what he did behind closed doors to warrant such an aggressive raid," a source dished earlier this year. "There’s talk of assaults, trafficking and torture chambers."
"He allegedly had a 24/7 armed security detail patrolling his properties, which begs the question: What is Diddy hiding?" the source continued. "The feds broke into safes, tore through walk-in closets filled with designer clothes — everything was scattered in search of evidence."
This comes nearly two months after shocking surveillance footage revealed Combs brutally assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.
The rapper's former makeup artist Mylah Morales later claimed that she'd also witnessed him leave Ventura "badly bruised" with "knots on her head" and a "black eye" while at the Beverly Hills Hotel more than 10 years ago.
Combs released a since-deleted apology video in May in which he claimed the video was taken during one of the "darkest times" of his life when he'd "hit rock bottom."
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted," he said. "I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace."
He concluded the video by saying that he was "truly sorry" for his past behavior.
Aside from the human trafficking allegations and his settled civil suit with Ventura, in recent months, he's also been accused of other instances of rape, shooting a woman in the face and fostering a toxic workplace for employees.
TMZ reported that Combs is selling his L.A. home.