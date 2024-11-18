Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuses Federal Agents of Taking Personal Notes to His Lawyers in Jail Cell Raid
Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team has claimed federal agents are "in possession of attorney-client privileged" paperwork following a raid on the disgraced music producer's jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.
Among other personal items, the feds allegedly took notes he wrote to his lawyers regarding his upcoming s-- trafficking trial, according to Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo. He further claimed the notes were then turned over to prosecutors, reportedly violating his Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.
This comes as Combs continues to fight to be released from jail ahead of his May 2025 trial. The father-of-seven has requested in-home detention on $50 million bond, but he's been denied bail at least twice due to being a "danger" to the public and a "flight risk."
Prosecutors also accused Combs of trying to "evade law enforcement monitoring, corruptly influenc[ing] witness testimony, and further attack[ing] the integrity of these proceedings," in a recent legal filing.
They alleged Combs paid off inmates to use their telephone accounts and used three-way calls as a way to contact people who are not on his approved call list. Recorded conversations revealed that the jailed producer asked members of his family to speak with possible witnesses and potential victims and spread certain information on social media in an attempt to influence a jury.
"At the defendant’s carefully curated direction, the defendant’s children posted a video to their respective social media accounts showing the defendant’s children gathered to celebrate the defendant’s birthday," the filing continued, before going on to allege Combs checked the analytics on that video "and explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members."
As OK! previously reported, Combs was taken into police custody on September 16 in connection with a federal human trafficking investigation. Later that week, he was officially charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Since his arrest, he's been accused of rape, other forms of sexual assault, drugging victims and issuing death threats in a number of civil lawsuits filed by both men and women.
One of the shocking suits even alleged Combs raped a 10-year-old boy in 2005 after allowing him to audition for him. The court filing said Combs allegedly told the boy "you have to do some stuff you don't want to do sometimes" before forcing him to perform oral s-- on him.
Combs' lawyers have brushed off the allegations as "publicity stunts."
TMZ reported details on the alleged raid.