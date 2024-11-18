Sean 'Diddy' Combs Accuses Federal Agents of Taking Personal Notes to His Lawyers in Jail Cell Raid

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team has claimed federal agents are "in possession of attorney-client privileged" paperwork following a raid on the disgraced music producer's jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Among other personal items, the feds allegedly took notes he wrote to his lawyers regarding his upcoming s-- trafficking trial, according to Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo. He further claimed the notes were then turned over to prosecutors, reportedly violating his Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.