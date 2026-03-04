Megyn Kelly Explodes at Fox News' Sean Hannity for Bowing Down to Donald Trump as She Turns on President Over Iran War
March 4 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET
Megyn Kelly may be a fan of Donald Trump — but she's not afraid to criticize him.
During the Tuesday, March 3, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the famed podcaster exploded at Fox News' Sean Hannity for bowing down to the president and feeding him nothing but praise.
Kelly's surprising insult of Hannity comes as she turns on Trump amid her stance against war in the Middle East.
Megyn Kelly Calls Sean Hannity a 'Supplicant to Donald Trump'
While discussing the ongoing conflict in Iran, Kelly said she needed to "just be honest" about the Fox News star's credentials, declaring: "Hannity is a supplicant to Donald Trump, he would never say anything other than to puff Trump up."
"We all love Trump, but let's be real, he can be flattered into thinking, 'Yes, this is your idea and it's a great one and you're the leader of the free world and we need you, Mr. President,'" Kelly admitted.
While on the topic of Iran, the media personality also warned that Trump could loose support among female voters if he continues escalating foreign tensions.
While polls show Republicans largely in support of Trump's military actions in the Middle East, Kelly noted data also points to women being more likely opposed to the war.
"What you're seeing now is support falling basically along partisan lines," she claimed. "There's also an interesting poll showing it's breaking down more severely along gender lines, where a hefty majority of women are against it and men are split almost 50/50, so that's that's all very interesting."
Americans 'Don't Understand' Why Donald Trump Launched War Against Iran
"But there is no question that the American people don't understand why we're doing it," Kelly noted.
Tuesday's episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" aired one day after Trump hit back at the former Today host for criticizing his war with Iran.
While speaking to The Inner Circle in a phone call with Rachael Bade on Monday, March 2, the POTUS said Kelly "should study her history book a little bit" in response to the TV journalist questioning whether American soldiers were dying "for Iran or Israel" as a result of the military strikes in Iran.
Donald Trump Brushed Off Megyn Kelly's Criticism
Trump also dismissed Kelly's warnings about the president losing support from Republicans, claiming, "She was critical of me for years and I didn’t lose."
"I won all three times by a lot," he falsely alleged amid his ongoing denial of the 2020 presidential election's outcome.
"MAGA wants to see our country thrive and be safe,” he continued. “And MAGA loves what I’m doing — every aspect of it. … This is a detour that we have to take in order to keep our country safe and keep other countries safe, frankly."