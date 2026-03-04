Politics Megyn Kelly Explodes at Fox News' Sean Hannity for Bowing Down to Donald Trump as She Turns on President Over Iran War Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube; MEGA Megyn Kelly took a rare turn against Donald Trump and his allies while criticizing the president's war in Iran. Rebecca Friedman March 4 2026, Published 6:19 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Megyn Kelly Calls Sean Hannity a 'Supplicant to Donald Trump'

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube 'We all love Trump, but let's be real,' Megyn Kelly expressed during her podcast.

While discussing the ongoing conflict in Iran, Kelly said she needed to "just be honest" about the Fox News star's credentials, declaring: "Hannity is a supplicant to Donald Trump, he would never say anything other than to puff Trump up." "We all love Trump, but let's be real, he can be flattered into thinking, 'Yes, this is your idea and it's a great one and you're the leader of the free world and we need you, Mr. President,'" Kelly admitted.

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly said Sean Hannity is a 'supplicant to Donald Trump.'

While on the topic of Iran, the media personality also warned that Trump could loose support among female voters if he continues escalating foreign tensions. While polls show Republicans largely in support of Trump's military actions in the Middle East, Kelly noted data also points to women being more likely opposed to the war. "What you're seeing now is support falling basically along partisan lines," she claimed. "There's also an interesting poll showing it's breaking down more severely along gender lines, where a hefty majority of women are against it and men are split almost 50/50, so that's that's all very interesting."

Americans 'Don't Understand' Why Donald Trump Launched War Against Iran

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is facing major backlash for his war in Iran.

"But there is no question that the American people don't understand why we're doing it," Kelly noted. Tuesday's episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show" aired one day after Trump hit back at the former Today host for criticizing his war with Iran. While speaking to The Inner Circle in a phone call with Rachael Bade on Monday, March 2, the POTUS said Kelly "should study her history book a little bit" in response to the TV journalist questioning whether American soldiers were dying "for Iran or Israel" as a result of the military strikes in Iran.

Donald Trump Brushed Off Megyn Kelly's Criticism

Source: Megyn Kelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly 'was critical of me for years and I didn’t lose,' Donald Trump claimed.