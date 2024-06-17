OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > celeb kids
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Reveal They're 'Pressing Pause' on Expanding Their Family: 'We're Just So Content'

sean and cath
Source: Samsung
By:

Jun. 17 2024, Published 8:36 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Bachelor alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are happy with their family-of-five!

While speaking exclusively with OK! at Samsung’s Eco-Talk on Tuesday, June 11, the reality TV couple revealed that they don’t plan to expand their brood anytime soon, despite previously being interested in adopting a fourth tot.

Article continues below advertisement
sean and cath
Source: Samsung

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici tied the knot in 2014.

“We're not saying no, but I don't think we're actively looking at anything right now because we're just so content with how our family feels right now,” Giudici, who tied the knot with Lowe in 2014, explained.

Lowe, 40, noted, “I love the idea of adoption, and it's such a special thing. My sister adopted two children, so we really thought we were gonna go down that route.”

Article continues below advertisement

“And maybe we still will, but then we had three kids, and we're like, ‘Wow,’” the 40-year-old said, referring to their tots: daughter Mia and sons Isaiah and Samuel.

“So we're just pressing pause for a little,” Lowe concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
sean and cath
Source: @seanloweksu/Instagram

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici share three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, Lowe and Giudici — who celebrated 10 years of marriage in May — discussed how they’ve stayed connected throughout all these years.

“Well, we're best friends. That is true. And we really enjoy spending time with each other. I think Sean does a really good job of being intentional — he's the one that wants to plan the trips or the date nights. But really our favorite thing is just to be at home,” the mother-of-three shared.

Article continues below advertisement
sean and cath
Source: Samsung

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici previously discussed possibly adopting another child.

MORE ON:
celeb kids
Article continues below advertisement

Lowe jumped in, adding, “We just have fun together. I think we both have kind of childish demeanors.”

“We’re constantly just trying to make each other laugh, and it's always fun. We've kind of created this fun environment with our kids, and so our house is full of laughter,” Lowe — who frequently uploads hilarious videos alongside Giudici on Instagram — continued.

Article continues below advertisement
sean and cath
Source: @seanloweksu/Instagram

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici met on Season 17 of 'The Bachelor.'

Article continues below advertisement

The lovebirds — who sparked met on Season 17 of The Bachelor — also touched upon how they’ve made their home more eco-friendly with the use of Samsung’s AI Family Hub+ refrigerator, their Bespoke All-in-One Laundry Combo™ and their SmartThings Energy System in the SmartThings App.

In addition to using the Samsung products, Giudici discussed habits they’ve developed with their kids to become more eco-friendly.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“You teach by what you do, and I just grew up doing a lot of sustainability practices coming from Seattle. So, being able to teach my husband and model those behaviors for our children is really important. Recently, Mia had seen someone come over and put something that was supposed to be recycled in the garbage. She's four and she already knew that's not supposed to go in there. So, I think just being able to have that be at the forefront of our kids' minds in certain situations — that's something that's really important to us,” the brunette beauty, 38, said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.