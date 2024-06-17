Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Reveal They're 'Pressing Pause' on Expanding Their Family: 'We're Just So Content'
The Bachelor alums Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici are happy with their family-of-five!
While speaking exclusively with OK! at Samsung’s Eco-Talk on Tuesday, June 11, the reality TV couple revealed that they don’t plan to expand their brood anytime soon, despite previously being interested in adopting a fourth tot.
“We're not saying no, but I don't think we're actively looking at anything right now because we're just so content with how our family feels right now,” Giudici, who tied the knot with Lowe in 2014, explained.
Lowe, 40, noted, “I love the idea of adoption, and it's such a special thing. My sister adopted two children, so we really thought we were gonna go down that route.”
“And maybe we still will, but then we had three kids, and we're like, ‘Wow,’” the 40-year-old said, referring to their tots: daughter Mia and sons Isaiah and Samuel.
“So we're just pressing pause for a little,” Lowe concluded.
Elsewhere in the interview, Lowe and Giudici — who celebrated 10 years of marriage in May — discussed how they’ve stayed connected throughout all these years.
“Well, we're best friends. That is true. And we really enjoy spending time with each other. I think Sean does a really good job of being intentional — he's the one that wants to plan the trips or the date nights. But really our favorite thing is just to be at home,” the mother-of-three shared.
- Kylie Jenner Sings the ABCs to Son Aire After Viral 'Rise and Shine' Performance for Daughter Stormi 4 Years Ago: Watch
- Britney Spears Reveals She's Been Texting With Her 2 Estranged Sons While Singer Vacations With Brother Bryan
- Brad Pitt Has 'Tried to Rebuild Relationships With All His Children' as Rift Grows: 'Hopes Things Will Change'
Lowe jumped in, adding, “We just have fun together. I think we both have kind of childish demeanors.”
“We’re constantly just trying to make each other laugh, and it's always fun. We've kind of created this fun environment with our kids, and so our house is full of laughter,” Lowe — who frequently uploads hilarious videos alongside Giudici on Instagram — continued.
The lovebirds — who sparked met on Season 17 of The Bachelor — also touched upon how they’ve made their home more eco-friendly with the use of Samsung’s AI Family Hub+ refrigerator, their Bespoke All-in-One Laundry Combo™ and their SmartThings Energy System in the SmartThings App.
In addition to using the Samsung products, Giudici discussed habits they’ve developed with their kids to become more eco-friendly.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“You teach by what you do, and I just grew up doing a lot of sustainability practices coming from Seattle. So, being able to teach my husband and model those behaviors for our children is really important. Recently, Mia had seen someone come over and put something that was supposed to be recycled in the garbage. She's four and she already knew that's not supposed to go in there. So, I think just being able to have that be at the forefront of our kids' minds in certain situations — that's something that's really important to us,” the brunette beauty, 38, said.