Sean Penn Dubs Hunter Biden 'One of the Finest People' He Knows After President Joe Biden Issues Full Pardon

Sean Penn rushed to Hunter Biden's defense after his father President Joe Biden sparked controversy for his decision to issue his son a full pardon for his federal tax and gun convictions.

" Any father that didn’t do that would have been remiss. I don’t know if I want to have a beer with somebody who wouldn’t have pardoned Hunter Biden, being their son," the Milk actor said of the POTUS, noting that 54-year-old was "one of the finest people" he knows.