Sean Penn Dubs Hunter Biden 'One of the Finest People' He Knows After President Joe Biden Issues Full Pardon
Sean Penn rushed to Hunter Biden's defense after his father President Joe Biden sparked controversy for his decision to issue his son a full pardon for his federal tax and gun convictions.
" Any father that didn’t do that would have been remiss. I don’t know if I want to have a beer with somebody who wouldn’t have pardoned Hunter Biden, being their son," the Milk actor said of the POTUS, noting that 54-year-old was "one of the finest people" he knows.
Sean, 64, also addressed the critics who dubbed President Biden a liar after he repeatedly insisted he would not interfere with the legal case. The Licorice Pizza star suggested the decision was made recently in light of President-elect Donald Trump's impending "dangerous clown show" of a second term in the White House.
"I do not believe that Joe Biden, had he won the presidency, would have pardoned his son," the Daddio star said. "I don’t think it was a lie; I think it was a change of mind and circumstance."
The actor also urged the president to issue even more pardons before leaving office.
"It ain’t January yet. I hope that it is also in President Biden’s intentions to [offer] an ongoing concerted focus on people who have been wrongfully charged, overcharged, where the extenuating circumstances have not been fairly considered, and that there will be many more pardons that are better for the world than leaving people to toil in prison," he told the outlet.
- 'Stop Calling It a Lie': Whoopi Goldberg Argues Joe Biden Had 'No Intention' of Pardoning Son Hunter Before 2024 Election
- J.D. Vance Says He'd 'Bet $100' Hunter Biden Will Vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Election
- President Joe Biden Insists Embattled Son Hunter 'Has Done Nothing Wrong' Despite Ongoing Tax Crimes Investigation
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg shared a similar opinion on Hunter's pardon during the Monday, December 2, episode of the popular talk show.
"I think Biden had no intentions of pardoning Hunter, and I think the more stuff that went down… I think he said, ‘well, why am I busting my behind to stay straight and do this when nobody is? When no one else is?’" she said at the time.
The following day, she said she believed Democrats shouldn't be "clutching their pearls" over the decision, arguing that the president doesn't need to "explain" his pardons to anyone.
"If he wants to pardon Bozo the Clown, he can pardon Bozo the Clown," she said. "You don’t go out and chew up other Democrats. This is a big problem, I feel as a Democrat."
Sean spoke with Variety about his opinions on the Bidens.