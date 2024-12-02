'National Disgrace': President Joe Biden Faces Backlash for Pardoning Son Hunter Before Leaving White House
President Joe Biden was slammed by critics of his administration after issuing a "full and unconditional" pardon to his son Hunter for his federal tax and gun convictions, despite repeatedly claiming that he wouldn't interfere with the case.
"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further," he said in a statement released on Monday, December 2. "I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision."
"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong," he continued. "There has been an effort to break Hunter — who has been five and a half years sober, even in the face of unrelenting attacks and selective prosecution. In trying to break Hunter, they’ve tried to break me — and there’s no reason to believe it will stop here. Enough is enough."
Shortly after the announcement, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the POTUS.
"This pardon is Joe Biden’s admission that Hunter is a criminal. Biden tried to throw President Trump’s sons in jail, but he lets his son off free even though he’s a convict," she wrote. "His FBI and DOJ raided Barron’s bedroom and Melania’s closet at Mar-a-Lago. Joe Biden is a liar and a hypocrite, all the way to the end."
- President Joe Biden Pardons Son Hunter Before Leaving Office: 'I Hope Americans Will Understand Why'
- Donald Trump 'Isn't Happy' About Hunter Biden Indictment, Claims There Are Still 2 Justice Systems
- 'WOW': Donald Trump Lashes Out at Hunter Biden for Likely Avoiding Jail Time After Reaching Plea Agreement With DOJ
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another user penned, "America is the most corrupt place in the world," and a third added, "I’m tired of celebs and politicians getting away with pure evil. When will there be accountability?!"
A fourth person claimed, "The Biden crime family is a national disgrace."
However, several celebrities and Biden supporters defended the president's decision.
The View co-host Ana Navarro said, "America elected a convicted felon. That convicted felon pardoned his son-in-law’s father and appointed him Ambassador to France. If you support that, I don’t want to hear jack-s--- about Biden pardoning his son."
Online political commentator Jeff Teidrich also chimed in, "Pro tip: if you said nothing when Donald Trump pardoned donors, cronies, extended family members, and war criminals, then sit the f--- down and shut the f--- up about Joe Biden pardoning his own son."