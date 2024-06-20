Donald Trump and President Joe Biden's Upcoming Debate Could Get 'Uglier' Than Expected After Legal Woes, Maggie Haberman Warns
Donald Trump won't shy away from mentioning President Joe Biden's son's recent criminal trial at the upcoming debate, according to CNN's Maggie Haberman.
The journalist said that the 78-year-old has a "series of agenda items" to discuss when he goes head-to-head with his political rival on Thursday, June 27, and Hunter Biden's legal woes will likely make the cut if he's pressed about his own guilty verdict.
"A lot of what he has talked about over the last two years has been grievances, his court cases," Haberman explained, referring to Trump's four indictments throughout 2023.
"I think he has been so singular and was during the Manhattan trial so singularly focused on what was taking place there that they’re trying to get his mind back to what he can talk about, about what he did," she added.
Haberman noted that there are plenty of policy-related topics that he can speak on, but certain subjects — such as the January 6th Capitol riots and his other pending trials — could cause him issues.
"The pardons question is going to be a problem," she continued. "His promises of retribution are going to be a problem when those come up. And I anticipate President Biden will reference his criminal conviction."
- 'Check Out That Crowd Size!': Donald Trump Caught Awkwardly Waving at Nobody After Arriving in Wisconsin
- Donald Trump Rages Against 'Democrat-Leaning' Fox News Polls as Joe Biden Inches Ahead Before First Presidential Debate
- Donald Trump Calls for Any Business Execs or Shareholders Who Don't Support Him to Be 'FIRED for Incompetence'
"Now, I’m quite confident, based on my reporting, that Donald Trump will then point to Hunter Biden’s own felony conviction," she said. "And this could be an uglier debate than we have seen in a very long time."
As OK! previously reported, a Delaware jury found Hunter guilty on all three gun-related charges on Tuesday, June 11, after the first son was accused of lying on an application about his drug use while purchasing the firearm back in 2018.
Earlier that month, President Biden sent out a message of support for his son, revealing that he had "boundless love" and "respect" for Hunter after kicking his former drug habits.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us," he said at the time. "A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family."