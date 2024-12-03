Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Democrats for Criticizing Joe Biden's Decision to Pardon His Son Hunter: 'He Doesn't Have to Explain to Anybody'
Whoopi Goldberg claimed the president didn't "have to explain" his decision to pardon his son to anybody — including other Democrats — during the Tuesday, December 2, episode of The View.
"You know what I think is hurtful for the American people? I think what is hurtful is denying that if it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander," she said. "He is the president of the United States. And it is his right, and he doesn’t have to explain to anybody, this is his right as president."
"If he wants to pardon Bozo the Clown, he can pardon Bozo the Clown so I’m not sure why, again, why people are clutching their pearls," she continued. "Why the left is clutching their pearls."
The Sister Act star said Democrats shouldn't allow others to tell them they don't "take the moral ground" when they "take the moral ground all the time" in the fights for the rights of women, LGBTQ+ individuals and migrants.
"Suddenly, we’re being told, oh, you’re on the woke agenda," Whoopi added. "Either we are this party and we fight for these things and you see what’s going on, and you get why he’s decided to do this, or you don’t. But you don’t go out and chew up other Democrats. This is a big problem, I feel as a Democrat."
Whoopi also defended President Biden's controversial choice on the Monday, December 2, installment of the hit chat-fest.
"I think Biden had no intentions of pardoning Hunter, and I think the more stuff that went down… I think he said, ‘well, why am I busting my behind to stay straight and do this when nobody is? When no one else is?’" she explained to her co-hosts.
As OK! previously reported, the POTUS, 81, pardoned Hunter for his federal tax and gun convictions on Sunday, December 1.
"I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process and it led to a miscarriage of justice — and once I made this decision this weekend, there was no sense in delaying it further," he said at the time. "No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son — and that is wrong."