What You See First in This Optical Illusion Reveals What Type of Friend You Are – And If You Can Be Trusted
If you want a personality assessment but don't feel like going through a tedious and boring multiple choice quiz, check out this !
The man who posted the image, Charles Meriot, explained there are two images to be found in the black and white artwork, and whichever you see first can tell you about the kind of person you are.
According to the social media user, if you saw the person first, "it means you're thoughtful and considerate. You take your time to think about what you say and do, and that makes you a great friend and listener."
He also said you're "observant and insightful. You notice the little things that other people might miss, which gives you a unique perspective on the world."
"You're also very kind and compassionate. You're always willing to help others even if it means putting yourself out there," he continued. "You're creative and imaginative, you have a rich inner world that you can tap into when you need to express yourself."
He also explained that this type of "intelligent" person is a valuable asset to a team.
If you saw the gun first, it means "you're very reliable. You're there when people need you. You're a people pleaser — you don't like to let people down. "
"You're also very trustworthy," he spilled. "It's very important to you to keep your word and follow through on your commitments. You also have a lot of self-assurance. You know what you're capable of and you don't let anyone else tell you otherwise."
"You're very resilient," he added. "You're not afraid to bounce back from challenges and setbacks, and you're not afraid to fail. You believe in yourself to achieve your goals and always looking for the silver lining."
The Natural Museum of History has shared a simple explanation as to how optical illusions work.
"What you see and what you think you see are different things. Your senses gather information and send it to your brain. But your brain does not simply receive this information — it creates your perception of the world," their website stated. "This means that sometimes your brain fills in gaps when there is incomplete information, or creates an image that isn’t even there."
That process is a result of evolution. "Survival depends on fast reactions," it noted. "Your brain has evolved to work quickly to piece together whatever bits and fragments it can get—and to do its best to figure out the rest."