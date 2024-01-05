'It's Honestly Sad': Kevin Hart Unbothered After Katt Williams Diminishes Success of His Comedy Career

Williams continued to belittle Hart, stating: "For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was just, 'Can we take some of this Stepin Fetchit s--- out and then I can do it.'"

"Like it don’t need to be overtly homosexual 'cause I’m not homosexual right? It doesn’t need that to be funny, right? And me saying that and them going, 'Oh yeah, no problem,' and then going to give it to this other guy and having him do it just like it was and acting like I’m a bad person because I keep standing on my standard. Yeah, it’s interesting, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Again, I’m on the winning side of these decisions," Williams insisted.