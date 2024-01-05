'It's Honestly Sad': Kevin Hart Unbothered After Katt Williams Diminishes Success of His Comedy Career
Katt Williams' recent rude remarks about Kevin Hart didn't make the latter flinch in the slightest.
On Thursday, January 4, Hart took to X (formerly named Twitter) to clap back at Williams after the Friday After Next actor went on a rant implying his comedic rival hasn't had a successful career.
"Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad," Hart tweeted, attaching the trailer for his new fil Lift. "In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film LIFT which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!"
The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star couldn't help but take one more jab at Williams, as he added: "There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says ‘They Really Love You’ ….I now know she’s talking about Katt."
Hart's social media snub of Williams comes after the School Dance actor degraded the Central Intelligence star's award-winning comedy and acting careers during a recent guest appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay YouTube show.
"In 15 years in Hollywood, no one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club," Williams, 52, wildly claimed of Hart, 44.
Williams continued to belittle Hart, stating: "For a five-year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was just, 'Can we take some of this Stepin Fetchit s--- out and then I can do it.'"
"Like it don’t need to be overtly homosexual 'cause I’m not homosexual right? It doesn’t need that to be funny, right? And me saying that and them going, 'Oh yeah, no problem,' and then going to give it to this other guy and having him do it just like it was and acting like I’m a bad person because I keep standing on my standard. Yeah, it’s interesting, but I wouldn’t change it for the world. Again, I’m on the winning side of these decisions," Williams insisted.
It's not the first time the two comedians have clashed.
In 2018, Williams similarly tried to diminish Tiffany Haddish's career in the industry, claiming no one could tell him one of the Girls Trip actress' jokes "because she ain’t done a tour yet."
Shortly after, Hart and Haddish, 44, joined forces on "The Breakfast Club" podcast, where the Ride Along actor jumped to the defense of his longtime female friend.
'You had the shot! You were set up to be the star. You didn’t show up to work! You f----- off promo shoots! You f----- off promo trips. You became a risk to the studios, which is why the studio stopped f----- with you. … I have time to not be humble today. I have time to fact-check everything he said. Because the world of Katt Williams is a fictional world," he said at the time, giving Williams a taste of his own medicine.