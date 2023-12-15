Selena Gomez and New Boyfriend Benny Blanco Pack on the PDA in NYC: See Adorable Photos
Selena Gomez is one happy gal — and it shows!
In new photos, posted to Instagram on Friday, December 15, the singer, 31, showed off her new man, Benny Blanco, in some photos.
"New York, my favorite moments w you this week 🤍," she captioned a slew of pictures, including one with Taylor Swift the night before her birthday.
In one photo, the Disney Channel alum and the producer, 35, can be seen cuddling while posing with friends, and in another, they packed on the PDA in a steamy shot.
Of course, people were thrilled to see the "Single Soon" songstress living her best life after a rough couple of years. Nina Dobrev gushed, "So happy to see you so happy 🥰," while her Only Murders in the Building costar Ashley Park said, "🥹😍❤️ you deserve all the happiness my love!"
Others fans also commented, writing, "so happy for you🥰🫶🏻," while another said, "love seeing you happy omgg you deserve all the happiness in this world and much more😍."
As OK! previously reported, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum recently revealed she was dating Blanco after sharing a snap of the pair cuddling — though she barely showed his face. She later confirmed they were an item in the comments section on Instagram.
But when some trolls didn't approve of the new relationship, she clapped back.
“Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die," she said in response to a fan.
"This is my happiest," she declared. "If you don't [agree], feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all."
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she wrote in another comment.
Since Gomez is in such a good place in her life, it only makes sense that her family is over the moon for the star.
“Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” a source told Us Weekly. “Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”
The insider added, “Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love.”