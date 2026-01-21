Selena Gomez Poses Topless in Bed: See the Daring New Photos
Jan. 21 2026, Published 6:03 p.m. ET
Who says Selena Gomez can’t get a little raunchy?
The singer, 33, posed completely topless in a series of spicy snaps shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, January 21.
Gomez covered her body in a blanket as she lay on her bed amid stuffed animals. The saucy snaps showed off her new, shorter bob haircut with bangs hanging over her eyes.
“Short series 💇♀️,” she captioned her selfie photo dump.
That same morning, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum went makeup-free and braless in a gray tank top. She wrote on her Instagram Story selfie, “Morning crusty lol.”
Selena Gomez Sizzles in Skimpy Tank Top
Gomez has been vamping up her looks lately, as on January 15, she flaunted her cleavage in a busty black tank top. In photos, the star’s hair was slightly damp and parted to the side, and she sported a full face of glam.
“An evening with Rare Beauty to celebrate our warm wishes powdered bronzer 🤎 Shout out to the squad… @rarebeauty @marissa.marino @jennanicoleofficial @tombachik @erinwalshstyle 🤎 more pics to come!” she captioned her post.
Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding
Gomez has been living her best life as a married woman nearly four months after tying the knot with husband Benny Blanco. Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, David Henrie, Ed Sheeran and Martin Short attended their star-studded affair on September 27, 2025.
According to an insider, "everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night."
"The vibe was so much fun," the source added. "They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."
In an Instagram post following the nuptials, Blanco gushed over his new wife: "I married a real life disney princess.”
One of the highlights of the evening was a speech made by Swift, Gomez’s longtime bestie.
"I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement," the “CANCELLED!” singer confirmed last October after rumors spread she made a joke about marrying Travis Kelce. "No one wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day but...'"
Swift added, "I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous — not only bride but just — vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day.”
Gomez and Blanco have been enjoying married life so far and recently took the red carpet together at the Golden Globes this month to celebrate the Only Murders in the Building star’s Best Performance by a Female Actor nomination.