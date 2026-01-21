or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Selena Gomez
OK LogoPHOTOS

Selena Gomez Poses Topless in Bed: See the Daring New Photos

Photo of Selena Gomez
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez posed completely topless while relaxing in bed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 21 2026, Published 6:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Who says Selena Gomez can’t get a little raunchy?

The singer, 33, posed completely topless in a series of spicy snaps shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, January 21.

Gomez covered her body in a blanket as she lay on her bed amid stuffed animals. The saucy snaps showed off her new, shorter bob haircut with bangs hanging over her eyes.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Selena Gomez ditched her clothing in bed.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez ditched her clothing in bed.

“Short series 💇‍♀️,” she captioned her selfie photo dump.

That same morning, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum went makeup-free and braless in a gray tank top. She wrote on her Instagram Story selfie, “Morning crusty lol.”

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez Sizzles in Skimpy Tank Top

Image of Selena Gomez mugged for the camera in a racy snapshot.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez mugged for the camera in a racy snapshot.

Gomez has been vamping up her looks lately, as on January 15, she flaunted her cleavage in a busty black tank top. In photos, the star’s hair was slightly damp and parted to the side, and she sported a full face of glam.

“An evening with Rare Beauty to celebrate our warm wishes powdered bronzer 🤎 Shout out to the squad… @rarebeauty @marissa.marino @jennanicoleofficial @tombachik @erinwalshstyle 🤎 more pics to come!” she captioned her post.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding

Image of Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in September 2025.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in September 2025.

Gomez has been living her best life as a married woman nearly four months after tying the knot with husband Benny Blanco. Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, David Henrie, Ed Sheeran and Martin Short attended their star-studded affair on September 27, 2025.

According to an insider, "everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night."

"The vibe was so much fun," the source added. "They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."

In an Instagram post following the nuptials, Blanco gushed over his new wife: "I married a real life disney princess.”

Image of Selena Gomez recently attended the Golden Globes with husband Benny Blanco.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez recently attended the Golden Globes with husband Benny Blanco.

One of the highlights of the evening was a speech made by Swift, Gomez’s longtime bestie.

"I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement," the “CANCELLED!” singer confirmed last October after rumors spread she made a joke about marrying Travis Kelce. "No one wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day but...'"

Swift added, "I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous — not only bride but just — vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day.”

Gomez and Blanco have been enjoying married life so far and recently took the red carpet together at the Golden Globes this month to celebrate the Only Murders in the Building star’s Best Performance by a Female Actor nomination.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.