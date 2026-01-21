Selena Gomez Poses Topless in Bed: See the Daring New Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Who says Selena Gomez can’t get a little raunchy? The singer, 33, posed completely topless in a series of spicy snaps shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, January 21. Gomez covered her body in a blanket as she lay on her bed amid stuffed animals. The saucy snaps showed off her new, shorter bob haircut with bangs hanging over her eyes.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez ditched her clothing in bed.

“Short series 💇‍♀️,” she captioned her selfie photo dump. That same morning, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum went makeup-free and braless in a gray tank top. She wrote on her Instagram Story selfie, “Morning crusty lol.”

Selena Gomez Sizzles in Skimpy Tank Top

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez mugged for the camera in a racy snapshot.

Gomez has been vamping up her looks lately, as on January 15, she flaunted her cleavage in a busty black tank top. In photos, the star’s hair was slightly damp and parted to the side, and she sported a full face of glam. “An evening with Rare Beauty to celebrate our warm wishes powdered bronzer 🤎 Shout out to the squad… @rarebeauty @marissa.marino @jennanicoleofficial @tombachik @erinwalshstyle 🤎 more pics to come!” she captioned her post.

Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez married Benny Blanco in September 2025.

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez recently attended the Golden Globes with husband Benny Blanco.