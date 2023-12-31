What Is Selena Gomez's Net Worth? See How the Pop Star Raked in Her Millions
Selena Gomez has built herself an empire!
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the former Disney Channel star, 31, is currently worth a reported $800 million after launching to stardom in 2007.
Gomez was cast as Alex Russo on the hit series Wizards of Waverly Place before launching into movie roles in Another Cinderella Story, Princess Protection Program, and Ramona and Beezus.
While making a name for herself in the acting world, the brunette beauty also tackled becoming a pop star. Gomez released three studio albums as part of Selena Gomez & The Scene — all of which have achieved Gold status.
In 2020, the multi-talented star launched her successful cosmetics line, Rare Beauty, which is currently valued at $1.2 billion today. She also co-founded the mental health platform "Wondermind" and is an investor in food delivery company Gopuff.
With her numerous years in the industry, Gomez built up quite a social media following, boasting 58 million followers on TikTok and more than 420 million followers on Instagram. She was the first woman to hit the 400 million benchmark on the platform.
"I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing," Gomez said in a 2021 interview at the TCA Summer Tour about being launched into stardom. "When I was a kid, I didn't know what I was doing... I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge, and I soak up all the wisdom that I can."
Despite her highly locative endeavors, Gomez has never shied away from the realities of being a star. "Working since I was 7, being away from my family, moving from Texas to [LA], experiencing fame, being confused by what that means, trying to grow up, being in such a weird position where people are actually caring and being awkward because you’re growing up — I think I was scared of it and I probably hated most of it," she explained in a 2019 interview with Zach Sang.
"When I got older, I started to become exposed to the truth behind some stuff and that's when it flipped a little bit. I realized that, 'Oh this is actually really hard, and kind of slimy in certain areas and I didn't realize that certain people wanted certain things from me. My confidence went through a lot with that," she noted in a 2017 interview.
Business of Fashion conducted the 2017 interview with Gomez.