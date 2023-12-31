What Is Selena Gomez's Net Worth? See How the Pop Star Raked in Her Millions

"I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age and I didn't know what I was doing," Gomez said in a 2021 interview at the TCA Summer Tour about being launched into stardom. "When I was a kid, I didn't know what I was doing... I was just running around on set and now I just feel like a sponge, and I soak up all the wisdom that I can."

Despite her highly locative endeavors, Gomez has never shied away from the realities of being a star. "Working since I was 7, being away from my family, moving from Texas to [LA], experiencing fame, being confused by what that means, trying to grow up, being in such a weird position where people are actually caring and being awkward because you’re growing up — I think I was scared of it and I probably hated most of it," she explained in a 2019 interview with Zach Sang.