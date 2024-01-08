Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco and Declares She 'Won' After Losing at the 2024 Golden Globes: Photo
She loves him like a long song!
Though Selena Gomez lost the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series, she still went home with a smile on her face thanks to boyfriend Benny Blanco.
After the Sunday, January 7, show, the singer, 31, uploaded a photo of herself and Blanco kissing, captioning the shot, "I won."
The two appeared to be in a closet of some sort, with Gomez still wearing the red gown she rocked to the Los Angeles event.
The singer-actress' beau, 35, didn't attend the actual awards with her or walk the red carpet, as she sat with her Only Murders in the Building costars, such as Meryl Streep and Martin Short.
As OK! reported, the Disney Channel alum and Blanco went public with their romance in December 2023, when she revealed they had secretly been dating for six months.
Since the music producer seemed to diss Gomez in 2020 when he praised her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's music, some fans expressed their disapproval of the couple — which didn't sit well with the Rare Beauty founder.
"Selena is very attached to her family, I honestly think this impedes her personal development. Always surrounded by many friends and also by people who speak badly of her," one person wrote on social media. "This is a lack of self-love, who doesn't know themselves [sic]. I don’t think he’s a bad guy, but he clearly said things in the past to hurt her."
Gomez hit back, replying, "Oh sweetheart. I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve. I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing."
"Don’t feel free to grow with me just know I’m not going to be with a f---boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint," the Hollywood star continued. "[Blanco] is my absolute everything in my heart. Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end."
Since then, Gomez and her man have started to step out in public, and she hasn't hesitated to post snaps of them on Instagram.
As OK! reported, an insider told a news outlet Gomez's "family absolutely approves" of Blanco.
"They both feel so good that it's all out there in the public," another insider said of how the lovebirds were feeling after keeping things under the radar.
"Selena hasn’t been this happy with someone she’s dated in a really long time," the source shared. "They make an adorable couple."