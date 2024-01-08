Selena Gomez Kisses Benny Blanco and Declares She 'Won' After Losing at the 2024 Golden Globes: Photo

After the Sunday, January 7, show, the singer, 31, uploaded a photo of herself and Blanco kissing, captioning the shot, "I won."

The two appeared to be in a closet of some sort, with Gomez still wearing the red gown she rocked to the Los Angeles event.

The singer-actress' beau, 35, didn't attend the actual awards with her or walk the red carpet, as she sat with her Only Murders in the Building costars, such as Meryl Streep and Martin Short.