Selena Gomez Admits She's 'Finally in a Good Place' in Her Life as Benny Blanco Romance Heats Up
Selena Gomez wants her fans to know she's happier than ever!
The Only Murders in the Building actress, 31, has been open about her health, love life and professional struggles in the past, but now she's feeling more content in her journey as her romance with Benny Blanco has gotten more serious.
"Part of me feels like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life," Gomez revealed in a recent interview, adding how her new music has come "from a place of confidence" as well as "joy and curiosity."
The Wizards of Waverly Place alum confirmed her relationship with the music producer, 35, in December 2023 and has continued to gush over how secure Blanco has made her feel.
“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you,” Gomez explained. "I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."
The "Same Old Love" musician has grown to be more comfortable in her own skin thanks to the support of the songwriter. "Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body," an insider claimed of Gomez.
According to people in the former child star's inner circle, she's “no longer hung up on what other people think about her. When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people’s opinions.”
"She would read online comments about herself in her teens and 20s and become so depressed," the source added. "Benny makes her feel extremely confident."
Before finding love with Blanco, Gomez revealed how her tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber affected her and how she took herself off of social media to cope.
"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," the Disney Channel alum explained in a 2023 interview about not comparing herself to other people. "Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. 'Wow, I wish my body looked like that.'"
Rolling Stone conducted the interview with Gomez.