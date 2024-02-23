OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Selena Gomez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Selena Gomez Gushes She Feels 'Safest' in 'Lovely' Relationship With Benny Blanco

selena benny
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 23 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Selena Gomez didn’t miss the chance to gush over her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

On her Thursday, February 22, appearance on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, the pop star revealed details about her relationship with the record producer while speaking with host Zane Lowe.

Article continues below advertisement
selena benny
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco debuted their relationship in December 2023.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you,” she began.

“I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in,” she said of Blanco, who she has been publicly dating since their Instagram debut in December 2023. “I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”

Article continues below advertisement

Though the couple did not get together until last year, they had previously met while collaborating on Gomez’s 2019 song, “I Can’t Get Enough.” While speaking on the show, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum confessed she feels comfortable with those she collaborates with.

“I find that when I work with new people, it's actually really fun to connect on what they're walking through in life,” Gomez explained. “But I it's also important that I stay with my core group because they're the people that can crack the code with me the best. They're the ones that can really help me explain what I want to say.”

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez benny blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have shared many snaps together on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, not only does Benny make the 31-year-old feel safe, but he has apparently boosted her confidence.

“Selena is in a much better place now,” an insider said of the brunette beauty, who has struggled with self-esteem and mental health issues throughout her life.

Article continues below advertisement

The celeb, whose weight has allegedly fluctuated over the years due to medical treatments, has finally started to feel comfortable in her own skin.

“Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body,” the source shared.

Article continues below advertisement
selena benny
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had their first public outing at a Lakers game.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez
Article continues below advertisement

Gomez is “no longer hung up on what other people think about her. When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people’s opinions,” they added.

“She would read online comments about herself in her teens and 20s and become so depressed,” the insider recalled.

Article continues below advertisement
selena benny blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez has repeatedly defended her relationship with Benny Blanco on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

In the past, Gomez has found herself in toxic relationships, such as her on-again, off-again romance with ex Justin Bieber, but there is something about Blanco that is different.

"He treats me better than any human being on this planet,” Gomez recently divulged.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

“Benny makes her feel extremely confident,” the insider concluded.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.