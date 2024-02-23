Selena Gomez Gushes She Feels 'Safest' in 'Lovely' Relationship With Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez didn’t miss the chance to gush over her new boyfriend, Benny Blanco.
On her Thursday, February 22, appearance on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily, the pop star revealed details about her relationship with the record producer while speaking with host Zane Lowe.
“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you,” she began.
“I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in,” she said of Blanco, who she has been publicly dating since their Instagram debut in December 2023. “I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome.”
Though the couple did not get together until last year, they had previously met while collaborating on Gomez’s 2019 song, “I Can’t Get Enough.” While speaking on the show, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum confessed she feels comfortable with those she collaborates with.
“I find that when I work with new people, it's actually really fun to connect on what they're walking through in life,” Gomez explained. “But I it's also important that I stay with my core group because they're the people that can crack the code with me the best. They're the ones that can really help me explain what I want to say.”
As OK! previously reported, not only does Benny make the 31-year-old feel safe, but he has apparently boosted her confidence.
“Selena is in a much better place now,” an insider said of the brunette beauty, who has struggled with self-esteem and mental health issues throughout her life.
The celeb, whose weight has allegedly fluctuated over the years due to medical treatments, has finally started to feel comfortable in her own skin.
“Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body,” the source shared.
Gomez is “no longer hung up on what other people think about her. When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people’s opinions,” they added.
“She would read online comments about herself in her teens and 20s and become so depressed,” the insider recalled.
In the past, Gomez has found herself in toxic relationships, such as her on-again, off-again romance with ex Justin Bieber, but there is something about Blanco that is different.
"He treats me better than any human being on this planet,” Gomez recently divulged.
“Benny makes her feel extremely confident,” the insider concluded.