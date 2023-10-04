Selena Gomez Left Social Media After Getting 'Her Heart Broken' by Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez recently recalled a tough time in her life that led her to take a break from social media.
"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," the singer spilled in a new interview, referring to 2018, when she and ex Justin Bieber broke up for good. "Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. 'Wow, I wish my body looked like that.'"
Amid her split from the famous musician, whom she had an on-again, off-again relationship with from 2011-2018, she was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder — however, the star did not share the news until 2020 during a sit down with Miley Cyrus.
"I wanted there to be a conversation started," Gomez said. "I wasn't ashamed, and I wanted it to lead to something healing."
The star admitted she feared fans would see her differently if she divulged her diagnosis.
"I grew up being a people pleaser," she explained. "I had a responsibility at a very young age, young people were looking up to me. I didn't know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot. I thought maybe it would be damaging to tell people who I am. It started to become a threat that freaked me out. Well, if you're not right, then you can't work."
"I went through a really hard season. It was my highs and my lows, and I didn't know what to do, so I couldn’t control it. I would want to cancel things. It was just a tormented feeling. That's why, when I found out my diagnosis, it was just, 'Oh, okay, I feel a bit relieved, I understand a bit more.' I got second opinions. I went to doctors. I’m fortunate enough to be able to have people who can help me survive every day," the Wizards of Waverly Place alum added.
Gomez also shared some advice she learned through her experiences over the years.
"All I would say is, 'Every choice you make is yours. At the end of the day, you have to be proud of it. If it ends up being a mistake, it's your mistake to learn. Take a lesson from that. Does it make you feel good? Does it not? Evaluate and get to know yourself as much as you can.' But I would never say don't do something, because I don't live with regrets," she stated. "I can relate to a whole sea of beautiful human beings, because I've walked through some really tough moments, and now I'm on the other side."
Although the celeb went through a lot over the last five years, she recently told People that as she’s gotten older, she's been able to better herself.
"I have to say, turning 30 was a good moment for me. I'm 31 now, and I actually truly feel like the older I've gotten, the more I've really appreciated the struggles that I've had. And I don't necessarily feel like I'm held back by anything," she confessed. "I just feel like I've been honest with the world, I've been honest with myself, I've called myself out, and I just want to be the best version of myself."
Fast Company interviewed Gomez about her personal life.