Selena Gomez Left Social Media After Getting 'Her Heart Broken' by Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez recently recalled a tough time in her life that led her to take a break from social media.

"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing," the singer spilled in a new interview, referring to 2018, when she and ex Justin Bieber broke up for good. "Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. 'Wow, I wish my body looked like that.'"