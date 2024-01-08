Where's Benny Blanco? Selena Gomez Arrives at 2024 Golden Globe Awards With a Friend After Debuting New Relationship: Photos
Who Says your boyfriend has to accompany you on the red carpet?
Selena Gomez was spotted arriving at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in utmost style, however, she was noticeably accompanied by a friend instead of Benny Blanco, whom she confirmed her relationship with via Instagram last month.
While it doesn't seem like tonight will be Gomez and Blanco's red carpet debut, the Only Murders in the Building actor still stunned in a gorgeous Giorgio Armani Privé silk red gown — which featured three shimmering black roses, a cleavage-baring cutout and an asymmetric skirt finish.
The "Single Soon" singer accessorized her ensemble with a small red purse, matching pointed-toe pumps and elegant array of silver bracelets, rings and earrings.
Gomez, whose hair was pulled into a tight slicked-back high bun, was all smiles as she was helped out of a black vehicle before heading toward the red carpet, as seen in a video shared to X (formerly named Twitter).
Fans didn't hesitate to share their thoughts about the Wizards of Waverly Place alum's drool-worthy look, as one admirer exclaimed, "SHE LOOKS SO GOOD," while another added "IT’S A SERVEEEEEEEE."
Once inside, the "Lose You to Love Me" vocalist was seen posing for a picture with Jennifer Aniston, who donned a strapless black gown for her first red carpet appearance since the shocking death of her Friends costar Matthew Perry in October of last year.
Despite still coping with the loss of her close friend, Aniston seemed in good spirits, as she hugged Gomez while sporting a soft smile, a second photo uploaded to social media showcased.
- Selena Gomez Is 'Proud to Be With' Boyfriend Benny Blanco: 'Her Family Absolutely Approves'
- Selena Gomez All Smiles While Cuddling New Boyfriend Benny Blanco After Defending Relationship: Photo
- Selena Gomez Declares She'll 'Never Be With a F---boy Again' as Singer Goes on Rampage After Cuddling With Her New Man
Gomez's attendance at the 81st Golden Globes comes as her hit show Only Murders in the Building is nominated for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.
The brunette bombshell is also in the running for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Earlier this month, Gomez shared exciting news with her fans about how they can rewatch the comedic mystery show.
"Back to season 1! I’m so excited @onlymurdershulu will now be on @abcnetwork for all to watch! Grateful for a new year! Love you guys ♥️," the 31-year-old expressed on Tuesday, January 2.
Although Blanco won't be sitting by Gomez's side when she possibly takes home an award, it's clear the pair are still going stronger than ever after revealing their relationship to the public.
Most recently, the couple was seated courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Wednesday, January 3.
The duo was overly affectionate to one another during the fun-filled date night outing, as Gomez frequently had her arm linked with Blanco's, while the record producer occasionally rested his hand on his girlfriend's thigh.