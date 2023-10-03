Are Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa Still Friends? Actress Reveals Why She Unfollowed the Grammy Winner on Instagram
Battle of the pop stars? Not so fast!
Several months after Selena Gomez caused an uproar by temporarily unfollowing Dua Lipa on Instagram, the Only Murders in the Building lead explained what actually happened.
"It was an accident! I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram," she clarified of the June incident during her new interview with Fast Company. "Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’"
Gomez, 31, actually made it known that she still supported the "New Rules" crooner, 28, that same month, uploading a photo of herself clad in a Versace look that featured pieces from Lipa's collaboration with the fashion house.
The Disney Channel alum tellingly captioned the snap, "A little Versace/Dua moment," to which the Grammy winner replied, "angeeeeeeeel!!!!"
Months prior to the social media drama, Lipa was asked if she would ever want to collaborate with Gomez, to which she said, "I love Selena! If something came up, yeah, sure."
After the Wizards of Waverly place actress heard her response, she told a news outlet, "Oh my god, where is she?I would love that too."
"I think she was such a breath of fresh air. I love how she kinda came and made it to the scene for dance to come back in a good way," the star continued of the "Levitating" singer. "I think that’s powerful, I think she’s beautiful."
Gomez has revealed in the past that she limits her time on Instagram, but she doesn't want to ever completely quit since it allows her to connect with fans.
"I feel for people, and I think that's what kind of keeps me in check, to be honest," she previously told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think I can be a little reckless with my emotions and having conversations with young people, women who are going through divorces or going through chemo — it's not just about me, and I'm fully aware of that."
"I will just always cherish it. It's a big responsibility, though," the "Single Soon" vocalist added of curating her account. "It's a little scary."
The Rare Beauty founder did once delete the app in 2018 after her breakup from on-off ex Justin Bieber.
"I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn’t need to see what everyone was doing," she shared. "Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram. 'Wow, I wish my body looked like that.'"
Gomez noted she also had body image issues due to growing up in the spotlight.
"None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed," she recalled. "Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?"