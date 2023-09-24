Gal Pals for Life! Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Cutest BFF Moments: Photos

On Sunday, September 17, Gomez shared adorable selfies of the duo to give her famous soul sister a shout out.

"Thas my best frien — she a real bad," the Disney alum penned alongside the images of the pair smiling wide at a dinner table by the ocean.

In response, fans gushed over their favorite pop sensations.

"Two pretty best friends 💅💅," one user said, while another person added, "This pic just screamed the most successful, powerful and iconic woman duo to ever exist."

A third person predicted they may collab together on Swift's upcoming 1989 re-record, saying, "Taylena feature on 1989 tv confirmed 😍."