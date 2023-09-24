Gal Pals for Life! Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Cutest BFF Moments: Photos
It's Nice to Have a Friend!
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are some of the internet's favorite gal pals. The duo have often been spotted together, from adorable dinner dates to chilling with blonde beauty's cats, and they never fail to give their fans a glimpse into their fun-filled hang-outs.
The songwriters have been close friends ever since meeting in 2008 through their boyfriends. At the time, Swift was dating Joe Jonas, while Gomez had sparked a romance with Nick Jonas.
Scroll through the gallery to see Swift and Gomez's sweetest moments!
On Sunday, September 17, Gomez shared adorable selfies of the duo to give her famous soul sister a shout out.
"Thas my best frien — she a real bad," the Disney alum penned alongside the images of the pair smiling wide at a dinner table by the ocean.
In response, fans gushed over their favorite pop sensations.
"Two pretty best friends 💅💅," one user said, while another person added, "This pic just screamed the most successful, powerful and iconic woman duo to ever exist."
A third person predicted they may collab together on Swift's upcoming 1989 re-record, saying, "Taylena feature on 1989 tv confirmed 😍."
The two stars went out to dinner to celebrate Gomez's 30th birthday in July, where they cuddled up at a table together.
In the photos posted by the birthday girl, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer put her arm around the "Anti-Hero" vocalist, while wearing a pleated white dress. Swift leaned in close to her pal while holding up three fingers on one hand and making a "0" shape with the other.
The duo uploaded another snap from the night, where the Eras Tour star gave a thumbs up to the camera as Gomez was visibly laughing.
"30, nerdy and worthy," the actress said, to which fans replied, "My favorite girls!" and "Saylor 4 life."
Back in 2017, Gomez gushed over her relationship with Swift during an interview with KIIS FM UK.
"We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical," she told the radio host. "It was amazing, because she was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked."
"It was the best thing we got out of those relationships," the Rare Beauty founder said.
In 2014, Swift raved about her bond with Gomez.
"It's been the longest one I think either of us had really," she explained of their relationship in an interview with E!. "When your life changes, and you become thrust into this really strange whirlwind where what your life is is different from what other people think your life is. And your life is commented on and your life is written about and fictionalized and all that. Both of us have kind of stuck it out and hung in there through all the different changes we've gone through."
"Longevity is something you really can find very precious and rare in friendships," she noted.