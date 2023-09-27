Selena Gomez Lights Up the Streets of Paris in Mesmerizing White Dress: See the Stunning Photos
Selena Gomez in Paris is everything we didn't know we needed and more.
On Wednesday, September 27, the "Single Soon" singer stole the show during Fashion Week in France's capital.
In photos obtained by OK!, Gomez was spotted leaving L'Avenue restaurant in a captivating off-the-shoulder mini dress.
The white design featured black polka dots and puffed-sleeve detail.
The dress' neckline was oh-so flattering, as it hugged her cleavage in all the right ways. The 31-year-old accessorized her chic ensemble with a black clutch, matching pointed-toe pumps and mini silver hoop earrings, while her brunette hair fell naturally around her face.
Gomez appeared to be in great spirits, as she flashed her stunning smile while walking out of the French eatery before posing for a few pictures with fans.
After images of the Only Murders in the Building actress circulated through the media, fans couldn't help but be in awe of Gomez's breathtaking beauty.
"Serving look after look," one fan gushed of Gomez — who has kept busy between fancy meals, soccer games and spending time with her best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham — while another admirer admitted they were "obsessed with her outfit."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The prettiest woman y'all," a third supporter praised, as a fourth quipped, "think God took his time to create her perfectly" and a fifth expressed, "Selena Gomez in Paris is a sight to behold! 📸🇫🇷 Her beauty and grace continue to mesmerize us all."
Wednesday's outing comes just one day after the Wizards of Waverly Place alum enjoyed a night out at The Flower Nightclub in Paris in a gorgeous long-sleeve black dress and thigh-high black heeled boots.
Hailey Bieber also made an appearance at the celebrity hotspot on Tuesday night, September 26, in a similar all-black ensemble, causing fans to worry there may have been an awkward run-in despite both stars squashing their years-long feud earlier this year.
Plus, Gomez seems to be thriving in Paris — further proving she doesn't need a man by her side after recently joking about her single status.
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer uploaded a hilarious TikTok on Thursday, September 21, lip-syncing over the audio, "guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b----, be safe out there."
Gomez has frequently trolled her relationship status on social media, debunking numerous recent flings she has been rumored to be a part of.