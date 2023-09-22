'Iconic': Selena Gomez Fans Gush Over Actress Mocking Her Single Status in Hilarious Clip — Watch
Single lady! On Thursday, September 21, Selena Gomez uploaded a video to TikTok mocking her single status with a hilarious sound.
The video began with the pop sensation sitting on a green couch in a long sleeve, white shirt and her hair in two pigtail braids. The celeb gave the camera a cheeky smile and waved as she lip-synced the message, “Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b----, be safe out there.”
In response to the clip, fans of the Disney Channel alum gushed over her happy-go-lucky attitude.
“Better to be single, healthy, and happy,” one user wrote, while a second added, “UR SUCH A MOOD.”
“Better to be single than to be with the wrong guy!!” a third noted, while a fourth said, “Love you. You do you girl.”
“This is so iconic❤️,” a fifth user raved.
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Gomez has addressed her relationship status on TikTok. Back in July, the Wizards of Waverly Place star shared footage using the "Why Am I Single" filter, which generates a different reason for each user.
The clip showed Gomez in a white tank top with a fresh face as the filter gave her "You have bad taste," to which she gasped and looked over at someone in the room.
The “Single Soon” singer has had particularly controversial partners in the past, including famous musicians Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Fans were not afraid to agree with the filter’s response in the comments section.
One person directly tagged the “Baby” crooner, saying "@Justin Bieber lmaooooo."
"Same sis, same," a second person penned, while a third joked, "I mean…"
"Spot on,” a fourth user said, while a fifth added, "Your most personal TikTok."
Gomez is no stranger to the public weighing in on her every move. Most recently, at the 2023 VMA’s, the brunette beauty was criticized for the expressions she made throughout the award show.
After getting slammed all over social media for the way she reacted at the event, she fired back at the haters.
"I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much Love," she wrote on her Instagram Story on September 13.
After the cryptic post, users took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their opinions on the upload.
"This doesn’t make sense she was THE moment tonight nobody’s clowning on her????" one person questioned, while another asked, "Oh gosh who is bullying her now??? Let her be."
"She was having a fun night, got an award and danced to the performances. The last thing she wants is for a natural reaction to get used as a meme so people can hate on her or the artists," someone said in Gomez’s defense
Meanwhile, haters insisted the celeb needs to “just relax and take it as a joke," claiming that "she's always the victim."