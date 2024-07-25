Selena Gomez Cuddles Up to Boyfriend Benny Blanco as She Gushes About Their Sweet Romance: Photos
Cutest couple in L.A.?
On Wednesday, July 24, Selena Gomez shared a series of photos alongside her beau, Benny Blanco, whom she started dating in 2023.
In the series of images, the Rare Beauty founder, 32, and the music producer, 36, cuddled up together in several different locations.
In one snap, the couple was on a couch while hugging in sweat sets, and in another still, the duo posed while lounging on a bed by the pool.
“Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday 🙂,” the brunette beauty penned of Blanco, whom she met many years ago while making music, but did not spark a romance with until recently.
“😍😍😍😍😍,” Blanco replied to the post.
Fans also gushed over the adorable shots of the pair, who announced their relationship on social media in December 2023.
“They make each other so happy ❤️❤️,” oner person wrote, while another added, “Awww I am in love with this couple 😍❤️❤️.”
A third user raved: “So precious 🥺 love y’all ❤️.”
As OK! previously reported, Blanco seemingly entered Gomez’s life at the right time, as the star recently revealed she had plans to adopt a child if her love life didn’t pick up.
"I was alone for five years and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it," the “Single Soon” singer said in a May interview.
"Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," the Wizards of Waverly Place alum added. "It just happens when you least expect it."
Gomez can scrap that plan, as on The Howard Stern Show, Blanco expressed how much he wants to have children with the actress.
When asked what Blanco sees in his future, the musician spoke about fatherhood.
"That's my next goal, to check the box," the songwriter shared. "I have a ton of god kids; I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."
Howard Stern then queried, "You want to have kids with Selena? Have you told her you want to have kids yet?"
"It's always a topic of conversation to me every day," Blanco said of potentially starting a brood with Gomez.
Stern then teased Blanco about proposing to Gomez, to which he said, "I take everything a day at a time and I just know that when I look at her, I just say, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this.' That's what I always say to her."