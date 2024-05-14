Benny Blanco Says Having Kids With Selena Gomez Is a Topic of Conversation 'Every Day': 'That's the Next Goal'
Benny Blanco is quite serious about his future with Selena Gomez.
During a Tuesday, May 14, appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the music producer, 36, expressed how much he wants to have children with the pop star, 31, months after going public with their relationship.
As Howard Stern began to ask Blanco about his future after so much success, things took a very personal turn. "That's my next goal, to check the box," the songwriter explained about becoming a father. "I have a ton of god kids; I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."
Before Blanco could say anything further, the shock jock, 70, chimed in, asking specifically, "You want to have kids with Selena? Have you told her you want to have kids yet?"
"It's always a topic of conversation to me every day," the cookbook author confirmed about possibly starting a family with the "Same Old Love" singer.
When Stern teased him about proposing to Gomez, Blanco adorably explained, "I take everything a day at a time and I just know that when I look at her, I just say, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this.' That's what I always say to her."
Although the Dave actor couldn't be more in love with the former Disney Channel star, he admitted he sometimes feels like he's waiting for the other shoe to drop. "I always get scared because I'm like, 'When is it going to get bad?'" he jokingly admitted.
During the candid chat, Blanco also confirmed he and Gomez had been dating long before they went public on Instagram in December 2023. "It's right around her birthday," he said of their anniversary, which is close to July 22.
The music maven then revealed the romantic date the couple had on Valentine's Day, which included her favorite foods, like Taco Bell, and Blanco renting out a movie theater so they could watch her favorite movie, Almost Famous.
As Stern continued to badger the Virginia native about popping the question, he hinted, "I think I have to come up with the best thing [for a proposal]."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Blanco and Gomez had been friends for years before taking their relationship to the next level last year.
"I was the last one to know,” the record producer said in a recent interview. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice, and then you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”