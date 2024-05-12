OK Magazine
Selena Gomez Has 'Never Been This Comfortable' With a Guy Before Benny Blanco: 'They're Enjoying Their Cozy Home Life'

benny selena
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram
By:

May 12 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love comes “Naturally.”

According to a source, as Gomez and Blanco approach one year of dating, the couple is happier than ever.

selena benny
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco debuted their relationship in December 2023.

“They’re enjoying their cozy home life and getting used to playing husband and wife,” the insider spilled of the duo, who debuted their relationship on Instagram in December 2023 after getting together months before.

The source noted how the pop star, 31, and the music producer, 36, have tons in common.

“They both like to cook, so they’ll take turns, but Benny’s been the king in the kitchen, always surprising Selena with delicious meals,” they dished.

“Selena’s never been this comfortable with a guy before,” the source added of the actress, who infamously had a tumultuous relationship with ex Justin Bieber for many years. “Some of their friends are convinced that a proposal can’t be far off.”

selena benny
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez frequently shares photos with Benny Blanco on Instagram.

As OK! previously reported, another insider insisted Gomez believes Blanco is “the one.”

"She trusts Benny," they shared. "Despite their own worries about things moving too fast, friends say Selena thinks he’s her soulmate and saved her life."

In March, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum — who has been vocal about her mental health and relationship troubles in the past — confessed she has finally found what she needed in Blanco.

"Part of me feels like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life," Gomez dished, adding how her new music has come "from a place of confidence" as well as "joy and curiosity."

selena benny
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez previously dated Justin Bieber.

“Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you,” she explained. "I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

Another source noted how Gomez has even become more comfortable in her own skin thanks to the support of the songwriter.

selena gomez benny blanco
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The duo knew each other for several years before dating.

"Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body," the confidante shared.

The star is apparently “no longer hung up on what other people think about her. When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people’s opinions.”

"She would read online comments about herself in her teens and 20s and become so depressed," the source added. "Benny makes her feel extremely confident."

Life & Style reported on Gomez's feelings about being with Blanco.

