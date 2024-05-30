Selena Gomez Reveals She Would Have 'Adopted at 35 Years Old' If She Had Not Met Boyfriend Benny Blanco

"I was alone for five years and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it," the Rare Beauty founder, 31, shared.

"Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," the actress — who debuted her relationship with the music producer, 36, in December 2023 — revealed. "It just happens when you least expect it."