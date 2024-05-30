Selena Gomez Reveals She Would Have 'Adopted at 35 Years Old' If She Had Not Met Boyfriend Benny Blanco
Is a Gomez-Blanco baby on the horizon?
In a recent interview, Selena Gomez revealed she considered having a baby on her own if she didn’t meet her now-boyfriend, Benny Blanco.
"I was alone for five years and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it," the Rare Beauty founder, 31, shared.
"Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," the actress — who debuted her relationship with the music producer, 36, in December 2023 — revealed. "It just happens when you least expect it."
Although Blanco has shared publicly that he wants to marry and have kids with Gomez, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was tight-lipped on next steps for the couple.
"I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life," Gomez gushed. "But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him."
"It's really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon," she confessed.
The “Single Soon” singer and the hitmaker are approaching their one-year anniversary, as the duo began their romance in June 2023 — but kept it quiet for months.
As OK! previously reported, Blanco made it clear what he wants for his and Gomez’s romance while on his May 14 appearance on The Howard Stern Show.
Howard Stern began to ask Blanco about his professional objectives, but they ended up touching upon more personal topics.
- AI Images Show What Kids of Former Hollywood Power Couples Would Look Like: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart and More: Photos
- Benny Blanco Says Having Kids With Selena Gomez Is a Topic of Conversation 'Every Day': 'That's the Next Goal'
- Selena Gomez Has 'Never Been This Comfortable' With a Guy Before Benny Blanco: 'They're Enjoying Their Cozy Home Life'
"That's my next goal, to check the box," the songwriter said of becoming a dad. "I have a ton of god kids; I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."
The 70-year-old then queried, "You want to have kids with Selena? Have you told her you want to have kids yet?"
"It's always a topic of conversation to me every day," Blanco admitted.
Stern then joked about Blanco proposing to the brunette beauty, to which the cookbook author shared, "I take everything a day at a time and I just know that when I look at her, I just say, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this.' That's what I always say to her."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I always get scared because I'm like, 'When is it going to get bad?'" he quipped of his loving relationship with the “Same Old Love” songstress.
TIME interviewed Gomez.