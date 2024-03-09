Selena Gomez 'Trusts' Boyfriend Benny Blanco: She 'Thinks He’s Her Soulmate and Saved Her Life'
Selena Gomez has no plans to be single soon!
Though the singer-actress and Benny Blanco have been dating for less than a year, an insider claimed that Gomez believes the music producer is "the one."
"She trusts Benny," the source spilled to a magazine. "Despite their own worries about things moving too fast, friends say Selena thinks he’s her soulmate and saved her life."
As OK! reported, the Only Murders in the Building star, 31, confirmed in December 2023 they had already been dating for "six months."
At the time, some social media users expressed their disapproval for the pair since Blanco, 35, subtly shaded the Disney Channel alum years ago when he was working with her ex Justin Bieber, 30.
However, Gomez brushed off the hate, replying to a fan, "Lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."
The brunette beauty delved further into the dynamic of their romance while appearing on Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily last month.
"Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you," she shared of being with Blanco. "I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Selena Gomez Is 'Proud to Be With' Boyfriend Benny Blanco: 'Her Family Absolutely Approves'
- Selena Gomez All Smiles While Cuddling New Boyfriend Benny Blanco After Defending Relationship: Photo
- Selena Gomez Will Be 'OK' If Things 'Don’t Work Out' With New Boyfriend Benny Blanco: 'She Knows What She’s Doing'
The record producer has also helped boost his girlfriend's self-esteem.
"Selena is in a much better place now," the insider said of the Rare Beauty founder, who has struggled with her mental health, as well as Lupus, for years.
"Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body," they explained, referring to possible side effects of her illness and medication. "She's no longer hung up on what other people think about her."
Added the source, "When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people’s opinions" when she would read online comments about herself, which always left her feeling defeated.
Another insider told a news outlet that Gomez's family approves of the relationship, especially since they can see how upbeat she is with him.
"Selena hasn’t been this happy with someone she’s dated in a really long time," the source noted. "They make an adorable couple."
Life & Style reported on Gomez thinking Blanco is her soulmate.