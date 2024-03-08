OK Magazine
Selena Gomez Squashes Rumors She and Boyfriend Benny Blanco Are on the Rocks by Posting Adorable Birthday Tribute: Photos

By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are still going strong!

Following fan speculation that their relationship may be on the rocks, the pop princess uploaded a series of adorable photos of herself and the music producer in honor of his birthday on Friday, March 8.

Selena Gomez debuted her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023.

The public wondered if the romance — which Gomez debuted in December 2023 via Instagram — was fizzling out after Gomez shared a TikTok on Thursday, March 7, that seemed to hint at a breakup.

“If you have a crush on a guy don't worry. Just get to know him and it will go away,” the singer lip synced while on the Only Murders in the Building set.

However, speculation was effectively squashed when she uploaded the gushing message in honor of Blanco turning 36.

“Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂,” she wrote alongside intimate snaps of the pair.

Selena Gomez often posts adorable snaps with Benny Blanco on Instagram.

Blanco replied back to the post, writing, “💕🥰💋❤️.”

As OK! previously reported, Gomez — who has been open about her mental health struggles in the past — recently discussed how great she feels as her relationship with Blanco becomes more serious.

"Part of me feels like I’m finally at a good place with everything in my life," she said in a new interview, noting her upcoming music has come "from a place of confidence" as well as "joy and curiosity."

As for her romance with Blanco, Gomez gushed, “Without getting into too much detail, I think it's just really important to meet someone who respects you.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco met in 2015 while making a song together.

"I think it's really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in. I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel and it's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome," she added.

A source also discussed how the Wizards of Waverly Place alum has a newfound confidence since dating the musician.

“Selena is in a much better place now,” they spilled.

“Even though she’s gained weight and is curvier than she used to be, Selena feels s---, confident and comfortable — and she refuses to hide her body,” the insider added of the celeb, whose weight has fluctuated over the years due to medical treatments.

Selena Gomez previously dated Justin Bieber.

“[She is] no longer hung up on what other people think about her,” they source continued. “When she was younger, Selena felt like a prisoner to people’s opinions. She would read online comments about herself in her teens and 20s and become so depressed.”

“Benny makes her feel extremely confident,” the insider concluded.

