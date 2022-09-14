Selma Blair & Ex Ron Carlson Drop Restraining Orders Against Each Other, But His Criminal Case Is Still Proceeding

The drama started earlier this year after a breakup in February, with the actress claiming he attacked her upon visiting her home. At the time, the Cruel Intentions star, 50, says she wasn't feeling well after taking medication for multiple sclerosis, and after an argument, Carlson started lashing out.

According to docs, he yelled things like, "You f**ked up, you can't do anything, you can't love anybody, you're f**king useless, you cripple." After she allegedly responded by declaring, "I can do so much better than you," he "strangled" and shook her violently.