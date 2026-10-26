Sen. Jon Husted Admits Donald Trump’s Comments About His Butt Have Motivated Him to Hit the Gym: 'I Gotta Keep Working Out!'
Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET
Sen. Jon Husted couldn't help but chuckle after Donald Trump awkwardly praised his body.
Trump drew plenty of attention and more than a few laughs when he waxed philosophical about Husted’s rear at recent campaign rallies.
'I Got to Get Down to the Gym and Keep Up My Reputation!'
“It’s never been my thing, to be honest with you. But I looked at his a--,” Trump confessed to the crowd. “And then I looked at his legs. It’s like a pile of muscle!”
In a TV interview, Husted was asked what he was thinking when that happened. He responded in good humor.
“Well, I have to tell you, when I woke up the next morning after hearing that, I told my wife, I’m like, ‘Hey, I think I got to get down to the gym and keep up my reputation! So, I gotta keep working out,'” Husted quipped.
'I Had the Great Joy of Playing College Football'
The senator, who was an All-American football player in college, added that his whole family strives for healthy habits.
“But look, we’re an athletic family,” he added. “We try to stay in shape. I had a great joy of playing college football, and my wife’s a marathon runner, and we’re just trying to be a healthy family.”
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'Sometimes It Sounds a Little Gay'
The scenario got plenty of chuckles from online observers.
Jesse Waters on Fox News, normally a friendly Trump venue, told viewers, "Trump says a lot of stuff that we all think but don't say, and sometimes it sounds a little gay. He can get away with it because he's straight."
Even Trump’s own vice president got into the act.
"What could I possibly say about Jon Husted that Donald J. Trump has not already said?" J.D. Vance asked supporters when introducing Husted at a rally. "Don't worry, I'm not talking about Jon Husted's a--. I'm not talking about it."
'This Is a Guy That Was All Man'
Trump has frequently commented on other stars' physiques.
In 2024, he weirdly praised golfer Arnold Palmer for being well-endowed, stating, “This is a guy that was all man. When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That's unbelievable.’ Haha, I had to say it.”
Husted might possibly have been relieved when Trump turned his attention to a new derriere over the weekend, as he ogled rapper Nicki Minaj at a campaign event.