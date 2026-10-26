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Sen. Jon Husted Admits Donald Trump’s Comments About His Butt Have Motivated Him to Hit the Gym: 'I Gotta Keep Working Out!'

Image of Jon Husted and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's attention toward Jon Husted has garnered a lot of feedback.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:35 p.m. ET

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Sen. Jon Husted couldn't help but chuckle after Donald Trump awkwardly praised his body.

Trump drew plenty of attention and more than a few laughs when he waxed philosophical about Husted’s rear at recent campaign rallies.

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'I Got to Get Down to the Gym and Keep Up My Reputation!'

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photo of The POTUS said Husted is 'like a pile of muscle.'
Source: MEGA

The POTUS said Husted is 'like a pile of muscle.'

“It’s never been my thing, to be honest with you. But I looked at his a--,” Trump confessed to the crowd. “And then I looked at his legs. It’s like a pile of muscle!”

In a TV interview, Husted was asked what he was thinking when that happened. He responded in good humor.

“Well, I have to tell you, when I woke up the next morning after hearing that, I told my wife, I’m like, ‘Hey, I think I got to get down to the gym and keep up my reputation! So, I gotta keep working out,'” Husted quipped.

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'I Had the Great Joy of Playing College Football'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's comments have fueled late-night comedians' jokes.

The senator, who was an All-American football player in college, added that his whole family strives for healthy habits.

“But look, we’re an athletic family,” he added. “We try to stay in shape. I had a great joy of playing college football, and my wife’s a marathon runner, and we’re just trying to be a healthy family.”

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'Sometimes It Sounds a Little Gay'

Image of Jon Husted
Source: MEGA

Jon Husted was an All-American athlete in college.

The scenario got plenty of chuckles from online observers.

Jesse Waters on Fox News, normally a friendly Trump venue, told viewers, "Trump says a lot of stuff that we all think but don't say, and sometimes it sounds a little gay. He can get away with it because he's straight."

Even Trump’s own vice president got into the act.

"What could I possibly say about Jon Husted that Donald J. Trump has not already said?" J.D. Vance asked supporters when introducing Husted at a rally. "Don't worry, I'm not talking about Jon Husted's a--. I'm not talking about it."

'This Is a Guy That Was All Man'

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been talking about other people's bodies recently.

Trump has frequently commented on other stars' physiques.

In 2024, he weirdly praised golfer Arnold Palmer for being well-endowed, stating, “This is a guy that was all man. When he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there. They said, ‘Oh my God. That's unbelievable.’ Haha, I had to say it.”

Husted might possibly have been relieved when Trump turned his attention to a new derriere over the weekend, as he ogled rapper Nicki Minaj at a campaign event.

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