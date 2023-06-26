Serena Kerrigan Dishes on the Best Dating Advice She Swears By: 'You Complete Yourself'

As for shelling out her grade A dating advice, the "Queen of Confidence" knows it's all about the attitude you bring to the table. "This real emphasis on having to be in a relationship and feeling complete through that relationship is something that I've really always tried to fight against," Kerrigan makes clear. "I've always been really adamant about being like, 'You complete yourself and everything else in your life is an additive.'"

"Usually people come up to me, they go, 'Oh my God! Dating is so hard!" the 29-year-old says. "I'm like, 'Well if that's the mentality that you're going to have, then yeah! It is hard!' But if you decide the plot of your life, you're literally writing it out like dating is hard, then that's how it's going be for you. You are the character of your life, so what I really tried to like push my audience to realize is that everything is for the plot."