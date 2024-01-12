OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Seth Meyers
OK LogoNEWS

Seth Meyers Jokes He 'Feels Bad' for Donald Trump's Court Stenographer: 'Impossible to Write Down Everything He Says in Real Time'

seth meyers donald trump sketch
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Seth Meyers couldn't help but laugh about how Donald Trump's speeches never make sense and how it is probably much worse when he's in court.

The comedian stated it was "probably a good thing" Trump didn't testify this week, as it likely "would've made no f------ing sense."

Article continues below advertisement

“You know who I feel bad for? The court stenographer,” Meyers joked on his show, Late Night with Seth Meyers. “If Trump’s court appearances are anything like his public appearances, then trying to write down everything he says in real time must be literally impossible. Five minutes into his testimony, the stenographer’s typewriter would just burst into flames.”

Meyers then thought about the judge asking the stenographer to read Trump's back to the court room aloud.

As OK! previously reported, on the final day of his New York civil fraud trial on January 11, he went on a rant about how he didn't do anything wrong.

Article continues below advertisement
seth meyers donald trump sketch
Source: mega

Seth Meyers made the joke on his talk show.

“I am an innocent man. I’m being persecuted by someone running for office, and I think you have to go outside the bounds," he said, referring to Letitia James, who briefly ran for governor in 2021.

“This is a fraud on me,” Trump told Engoron. “What’s happened here, sir, is a fraud on me.”

Article continues below advertisement
seth meyers donald trump sketch
Source: mega

Donald Trump made appearances in D.C. and New York this week.

The former reality star also ranted outside the courtroom prior to closing arguments.

"It is indeed a terrible witch hunt," Trump told reporters. "As you know, I want to speak, I want to make this summation. At this moment, the judge is not letting me make this summation because I’ll bring up things that he doesn’t want to hear. And it’s a very unfair trial, nobody’s seen anything like this."

MORE ON:
Seth Meyers
Article continues below advertisement
seth meyers donald trump sketch
Source: mega

Seth Meyers claimed Donald Trump doesn't make much sense when he speaks.

"We have a situation where a statute was used that doesn’t give me a jury," he continued. "I really have no rights, and it’s sad. And nobody, nobody thinks it’s constitutional people. Legal scholars are writing about it like it’s something they’ve never seen before. So it’s interference, it’s political interference, and it’s something that shouldn’t be allowed."

Article continues below advertisement
seth meyers donald trump sketch
Source: mega

Donald Trump is in a lot of legal trouble.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

As OK! previously reported, James sued Trump, his two adult sons and Trump Organization for $250 million in 2022 for allegedly inflating their assets.

Judge Arthur F. Engoron later found them liable for fraud, but Donald has continued to maintain his innocence.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.