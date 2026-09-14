Seth Rogen Defends Taking a Selfie With Controversial 'Summer House' Star West Wilson at Emmys
Sept. 14 2026, Published 10:58 a.m. ET
Seth Rogen has no regrets about posing for a selfie with Summer House star West Wilson.
After the unexpected duo snapped a photo together at the 2026 Creative Arts Emmys, the 44-year-old actor hilariously defended the interaction while making it clear that he doesn't support Wilson's controversial behavior.
Seth Rogen Explains His West Wilson Selfie
"Just because I take a picture with a reality star, I do not condone their actions," Rogen joked while speaking to E! News.
Rogen was asked about the viral interaction after fans questioned why he had posed with the controversial Bravo personality.
"I view these people as characters on a TV show I like, and I don't always agree with what they're doing," he said. "But most appreciate the fact that I like the show."
Seth Rogen Admits He Was 'Excited' to See West Wilson
Despite the online chatter, Rogen admitted there wasn't much thought behind his decision to take the photo.
"I don't know, I was in a good mood at that moment," he recalled. "I was excited to see him."
Wilson appeared to take Rogen's explanation in stride, as he later "liked" a video of the actor discussing the encounter.
Seth Rogen Draws the Line With Some Reality Stars
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While Rogen was willing to pose with Wilson, he revealed there are some personalities who shouldn't expect the same treatment.
"That being said, there are some reality people I would not take a picture with at all," he quipped, though he stopped short of naming anyone in particular.
As for Wilson's reality TV controversies, Rogen didn't appear to think they warranted putting him on the no-selfie list.
"Of all the controversies swirling around reality TV these days, theirs is pretty minor, I would argue," he said.
West Wilson Was Part of the Creative Arts Emmys
Wilson became infamous after he started hooking up with costar Amanda Batula shortly after her separation from Kyle Cooke. To make matters worse, before the costars began seeing each other, he had reconnected with ex and Batula's best pal Ciara Miller, with the now-couple keeping things a secret to their costars before confirming their romance to the world.
Seth Rogen Is a Proud Reality TV Fan
Wilson wasn't simply attending the awards ceremony as a guest.
The Bravo personality was among the presenters during night one of the Creative Arts Emmys, joining other reality TV personalities including Ariana Madix, Stassi Schroeder, Julie Chen Moonves and Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.
Summer House also earned Emmy recognition this year, with the hit Bravo series receiving a nomination in the unscripted category.