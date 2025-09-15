COUPLES Shailene Woodley and 'Emily in Paris' Star Lucas Bravo Split, Delete All Photos of Each Other on Instagram Source: mega Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo first sparked dating rumors in March. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 15 2025, Published 2:47 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

It's over: After several months of dating, Shailene Woodley and Emily in Paris star Lucas Bravo have called it quits. An insider confirmed the news on Monday, September 15, after the two were first linked in March — though the report didn't reveal what caused them to part ways.

Article continues below advertisement

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo's Short-Lived Relationship

Source: @lucasnbravo/instagram Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo went Instagram official in April.

The TV stars went Instagram official with their romance in April, but they have since deleted all photos of the other on their respective Instagram pages in the wake of the split. Their social media debut featured the two living it up in the desert in Slab City, Calif. One selfie taken by the actress showed the two sitting on the ground outside wearing matching cowboy hats, while in another image, the Big Little Lies star, 33, had her arms wrapped around Bravo, 37, and a friend.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @lucasnbravo/instagram The stars were first linked in March before breakup reports surfaced in September.

Last month, a source told a news outlet that the French actor was "a breath of fresh air for" Woodley after her rocky romance with Aaron Rodgers. The insider described Bravo as "uncomplicated, kind, not pretentious and emotionally present," adding, "Her friends love him." That same month, the Secret Life of the American Teenager alum was spotted visiting Bravo on the set of his hit Netflix series, which is currently in the midst of shooting Season 5.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Shailene Woodley Admits Romance With Ex Aaron Rodgers 'Wasn't Right'

Source: mega Woodley and Aaron Rodgers split in 2022 after getting engaged the year prior.

The romance was the first Woodley went public with since her split from the NFL star, 41. The athlete and the actress began dating in 2020 and revealed their engagement the following year, but in April 2022, it was confirmed they broke up. "I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry. It was not right," she confessed in a recent interview. "But it was beautiful."

Source: mega The actress said splitting from Aaron Rodgers 'was the darkest, hardest time of my life.'