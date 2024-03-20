OK Magazine
'It's Good Not to Have a Husband': Shakira Admits Her Relationship With Gerard Piqué Was 'Dragging Me Down'

Mar. 20 2024, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

It seems like Shakira should have ditched ex Gerard Piqué a long time ago!

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the famous singer, 47, discussed how her relationship with the professional soccer player impeded her ability to make music.

shakira
Source: MEGA

Shakira and Gerard Piqué share two sons.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” artist admitted it was hard to find a balance between family and her career during her 11-year romance, which also gave her sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

"It was kind of like a sometimes a love-hate relationship because every time I had to be pulled into the studio to do my work, I failed," she explained. "I felt that I was leaving my family unattended. There were times when I really didn't enjoy it. You know, I felt guilt. I felt torn."

After Shakira and Gerard’s relationship imploded in 2022, she moved from Barcelona to Miami, where she has been able to focus on music.

She noted how parenting alone can often be “more challenging because now I'm in charge of these two kids, these two babies that depend on me so much. And I'm a single mother, I don't have a husband at home to help out with anything."

gerard pique
Source: MEGA

Shakira and Gerard Piqué split in 2022.

However, being single has allowed her life to blossom in other areas.

"In a way, it's kind of good not to have a husband because that…I don't know why it was dragging me down, man," she said. "Now I feel like working. I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before."

shakira
Source: MEGA

Shakira and Gerard Piqué were together for 11 years.

Shakira
As OK! previously reported, in an interview published on March 16, she also attributed Gerard’s busy schedule as part of the reason she put her art on the back-burner.

“For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play [soccer],” Shakira stated. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

shakira
Source: MEGA

Shakira recently moved from Barcelona to Miami.

In yet another sit down, she elaborated on how she did not prioritize herself during the longtime romance.

"The thing is, I was dedicated to him. To the family, to him. It was very difficult for me to attend to my professional career while in Barcelona. It was complicated logistically to get a collaborator there," the blonde beauty told Billboard. "I had to wait for agendas to coincide or for someone to deign to come. I couldn’t leave my children and just go somewhere to make music outside my house. It was hard to maintain the rhythm."

Source: OK!

"Sometimes I had ideas I couldn’t lock down. Right now, I have an idea and I can immediately collaborate with whomever I want to. Something inescapable about Miami, Los Angeles, the U.S. in general is I have the logistical and technical support, the resources, the tools, the people," she continued. "Living in Spain, all that was on hold."

