Shakira Put Music 'on Hold' So Ex Gerard Piqué's Career Could Thrive: 'I Was Dedicated to Him'

"Sometimes I had ideas I couldn’t lock down. Right now, I have an idea and I can immediately collaborate with whomever I want to. Something inescapable about Miami, Los Angeles, the U.S. in general is I have the logistical and technical support, the resources, the tools, the people," continued the mom-of-two. "Living in Spain, all that was on hold."

The star — who now co-parents sons Milan,10, and Sasha, 8, with the former soccer player, 36 — said she's now able to release music faster than ever, though she admitted, "sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of a pop star aren’t compatible."