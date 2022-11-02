Shakira Shamed For Cutting 90-Minute Line At Halloween Amusement Park Ride: 'What Kind Of Example Is That?'
Her hips don’t wait in line! Shakira allegedly angered parents after she skipped a 90-minute long wait for a Halloween attraction in Barcelona.
According to a report, the 45-year-old promptly placed herself at the front of the line for the Tower of Terror ride with her two children, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.
Spanish news outlets reported the outrage after an eyewitness noticed Shakira sneakily appearing at the very front of the ride’s entrance alongside a security guard who swiftly led them onto the attraction without having to wait.
Journalist Silvia Taulé reported to a news publication that the “Wherever, Whenever” singer seemed unfazed as other individuals — who had been waiting for over an hour — loudly expressed their anger toward the superstar’s special treatment.
“What kind of example is that for her kids?” the writer noted as she took to Twitter to address the situation. “That from such a young age, they learn that they can cut in front of everyone when it’s not necessary.”
Shakira's exciting day out with her children comes in the midst of a custody battle with Milan and Sasha's father, Barcelona FC player Gerard Piqué, who she recently split from after 11 years together.
OK! previously broke the news of the mother-of-two's heartbreak when she revealed her split from the 35-year-old soccer star was "one of the most difficult, darkest hours of [her] life."
Shakira explained how "details" of their separation are "somehow too private to share" since everything "is so raw and new."
"I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family," the talented singer revealed regarding her selfless decision to pause her "nomadic" lifestyle and reside in Barcelona while Piqué played out his career.
"As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him. I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?" the "Can't Remember to Forget You" vocalist explained of her choices. "Either he would stop his contract with Barcelona and move to the U.S. with me, where my career is, or I would have to do that instead."
"And so, one of the two had to make that effort and that sacrifice. And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love," Shakira confessed. "Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say."
Page Six reported news of outrage against Shakira skipping the line, while an eyewitness spoke to Socialité regarding the instance.