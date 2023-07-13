Shakira Spotted With NBA Star Jimmy Butler on 'Low-Key' Dinner Date After Rumors Swirled She Was Dating F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton
Shakira was spotted with a new professional athlete!
On Wednesday, July 12, an eyewitness saw the "Hips Don't Lie" singer on a dinner date with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler in London.
The insider described the date as "low-key" as the two celebs arrived at the Novikov Restaurant & Bar around 10 p.m. separately, as well as leaving a few minutes apart at about 1:30 a.m.
The pair of potential lovebirds apparently looked "cozy" inside the Asian and Italian establishment as they enjoyed sushi and cocktails.
The 33-year-old NBA star's security detail reportedly assisted the 46-year-old when getting into her "chauffeur-driven car from the fire exit of the restaurant."
The "Waka Waka" vocalist, who had a very public breakup from longtime boyfriend and baby daddy Gerard Piqué, wore a dark denim jumpsuit, strappy black sandals and a pop of bright pink lipstick. In addition, she held a small black purse and had her hair flowing in large curls.
Butler sported a black tee, black pants, white sneakers and a red bandanna tied around his head to the mid-week meal.
As OK! previously reported, prior to her outing with Butler, the single lady was romantically linked to F1 driver Lewis Hamilton after they were caught grabbing drinks in June.
Days after their date, a source spilled that the good-looking duo was in the "early stages" of their romance.
"They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," the insider explained. "It's fun and flirty."
Amid rumors of their romance, retired racer Mika Hakkinen spoke about the possible distractions to Hamilton's career.
"Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari would be a surprise. Does money motivate drivers?" Hakkinen was asked while speaking with online gambling company Unibet.
"I know Lewis' head is not 100 percent in racing anymore. It's completely normal," Hakkinen shared, adding, "But does money motivate? Of course it does, but there are many risks involved. I think it's highly unlikely he will join Ferrari."
"I always say that when people get older, the order of your thoughts change. Your priorities in life change. Formula 1 just won't be the most important thing anymore," the 54-year-old said seemingly hinting that Hamilton may be focused on possible love interests.
